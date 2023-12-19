There's plenty of TV watch on this Boxing Day across BBC, ITV and Channel 4

From a look at the King's Coronation year to Death in Paradise and Vera, there's plenty to watch this Boxing Day (Photo: BBC, ITV)

Christmas is just a week away and there is no better way to rest and unwind after all that celebrating with a good movie or TV show on Boxing Day.

This year's schedule is packed with many TV shows dropping their Christmas specials over the holiday period, including Doctor Who and Call The Midwife. There will also be some classic films airing to keep us entertained while we polish off the rest of the turkey.

With so much on offer, we've narrowed it down to the best bits on offer. Here is the ultimate TV Guide, with all the best TV shows and films to watch on Boxing Day 2023.

Annie (1982), Channel 4

This delightful movie featuring Albert Finney, is an exciting adaptation of the Broadway musical. A Christmas staple, Annie will be available to watch on Channel 4 at 11.40am.

The BFG (2016), BBC One, 1.45pm

Starring Mark Rylance in this 2016 remake of the Roald Dahl classic, The BFG is available to watch on Boxing Day on BBC One at 1.55pm.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), ITV1

Another holiday staple, you can watch Chitty Chitty Bang Bang this Boxing Day on ITV1 at 3pm.

Charles III: The Coronation Year, BBC One, 6.50pm

To celebrate King Charles III Coronation Year the BBC will be taking a look at the King's first full year on the throne. Narrated by Helena Bonham Carter, it examines all the important milestones of the King's first year of reign. You can watch Charles III: The Coronation Year on BBC One on Boxing Day at 6.50pm.

Vera is back for Boxing Day (Photo: ITV)

Vera Christmas Special, ITV1, 8pm

Vera is back, and this time she's been called to investigate the apparent suicide of a shamed TV star. Will she able to solve the crime in time for Christmas? The Vera Christmas special will be available to watch on Boxing Day on ITV1 at 8pm.

Ronnie Corbett: My 30 Funniest Moment, Channel 5, 8pm

This special which spans two hours will pay tribute to the late comedian Robbie Corbett featuring his 30 funniest moments and showcasing his work with David Frost and The Two Ronnies. It's available to watch on Boxing Day on Channel 5 at 8pm.

Death in Paradise is set in the sunny Saint Marie (Photo: BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyeon)

Death in Paradise Christmas Special, BBC One

Death in Paradise is back for its Christmas Special. The sunny crime drama which is set in Saint Marie will feature DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and DS Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) as they get on the case of a missing visitor. Guest starring Patsy Kensit, this feature-length episode is available to watch on Boxing Day on BBC One at 9pm.

Mad About the Boy: The Noël Coward Story, BBC Two

