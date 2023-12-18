King Charles III will return to our screens on Christmas Day for the annual King's Speech

King Charles III delivers his first Christmas Day speech in 2022 (Photo: Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)

The King will deliver his second ever Christmas Day message this year, continuing on the holiday tradition that was set by his grandfather, King George VI.

Last year saw the first King's Speech in 70 years, as King Charles III addressed the nation with a Christmas message following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, with over 10.6 million viewers tuning in to watch.

The annual address to the nation has become a popular Christmas Day TV tradition for families across the UK, who tune in every year for the pre-recorded 10 minute message. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the King's Speech 2023.

What time is the King's Speech on Christmas Day?

The King's Speech will air on Monday, December 25, with King Charles III addressing the nation at 3pm. This will be his second ever time delivering the Christmas Day message since his reign began.

When was the first King's Speech?

The 10-minute pre-recorded Christmas Day message is an annual tradition that first began in 1935 with King George VI, who was King Charles' grandfather. In 2010, a film called The King's Speech starring Colin Firth tells the story of how the Royal overcame his stammer to deliver the first ever Christmas Day message which was broadcast on radio.

Where can you watch the King's Speech on Christmas Day?

The King's Speech will be available to watch on Christmas Day (December 25), at 3pm on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV One and Sky One. It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

What will the King's Speech be about this year?

The theme for this year's King's Speech has not yet been revealed, with the content kept confidential until it airs. It is expected that King Charles will touch on his coronation in May, whilst also addressing issues that have affected the UK and impacted people around the world. Last year the King's Speech paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as well as the cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine.

How many people watch the King's Speech?

Last year a whopping 10.6 million people tuned into King Charles first ever King's Speech, according to Advanced Television. This made it the most watched programme for Christmas Day in 2022. In previous years, the Queen's speech attracted similar numbers, with Queen Elizabeth's last ever Christmas Day message in 2021 attracting more than 9 million viewers.