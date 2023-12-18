BBC One and BBC Two have released their Boxing Day programming for Christmas 2023, but is it just several television repeats throughout the day?

Boxing Day begins that very odd period between Christmas and New Year that is almost a ghost town in terms of entertainment - aside from whatever Blu-ray you picked up from the Boxing Day sales this year. Considered one of the sleepiest moments of the year, it feels as if even some television stations realise how uninspired this period can be as they start to prepare for New Year 2024 specials and the run of programming shortly to arrive on our screens.

But with the BBC and the debate over the Television License fee still a talking point even during the festive season, and one that no doubt will be elicited around the table during Christmas Dinner. The continued discussion about whether the license fee is value for money, in light of the programming decision made by the broadcaster, has been one that has long been discussed at NationalWorld, with some happy with paying the fee given the services such as BBC Sounds and sporting coverage worth the £159 per year.

But then some believe that the TV license is antiquated and in an era of cord-cutting and streaming services, perhaps not fit for how viewers consume television in this era of digital broadcasting. Some also feel a sting of resentment that, despite paying for subscription services to Sky or Virgin Media, they also have to pay for the privilege of having a television set - and why should the fee be paid primarily to benefit the BBC when channels such as ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 operate on an advertising paradigm, and yet we still have to pay “dues” to the BBC.

One of the biggest gripes, aside from news editorial coverage (we’ll leave that to the political writers), is the fact that despite a license fee, it feels like the BBC is content with airing repeats of shows rather than programming new features, especially during the downtime over the festive period.

So, in an attempt to put the matter to bed, or to help inform you during those tet-a-tet’s around the Boxing Day leftovers meal, just how many programmes are being broadcast on Boxing Day on both BBC One and BBC Two and is the programming just a series of repeats - old repeats at that?

What repeats from last Boxing Day are on the BBC this year?

There is only one repeat from Boxing Day 2022 that is appearing on BBC One this year, which would be “The Gruffalo’s Child,” which originally aired on BBC One back in 2011 and has become a festive fixture akin to “The Snowman” for the BBC. It is much the same also for BBC Two, who despite playing some repeats have not gone back to the 2022 Boxing Day well for their scheduling over the festive period.

What repeats are the BBC playing that have been aired previously on the broadcaster?

Though original programming is still in the majority across BBC One and BBC Two over Boxing Day, there is still a considerable amount of repeats on the broadcaster this year (Credit: Getty Images)

This is where things change drastically - while several shows aren’t being wheeled out specifically for Boxing Day once again compared to Boxing Day 2022, several repeats are being screened on both BBC One and BBC Two. BBC One, from 15 titles screening on Boxing Day, has six repeats including “The Lion King” live-action movie and this Christmas’ animated feature, “Tabby McTat.”