Ellie Leach is the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Ellie Leach and her partner Vito Coppola are the winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2023
As Tess Daly correctly said "it was the moment we had all been waiting for." Elle Leach and her partner Vito Coppola are the winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2023. Vito told Ellie that "she represents Strictly." I am personally thrilled that Ellie Leach has won the Glitterball Trophy as I have wanted her to win from the first moment I started watching the series.
Ellie has made no secret of the fact that she lacked confidence at the start of her journey and it has been wonderful to watch her grow. She previously revealed to The Mirror that "Self-confidence is something I've alway struggled with- and I thnk as an actor, people don't just see that. They think you're just this confident person, and you can do anything."
Unfortunately for Ellie, she had been in a relationship with dance boyfriend Reagan Pettman for five years, but the couple broke up in May 2023 after he allegedy cheated on her. This obviously impacted her confidence and she revealed that "being cheated on was upsetting, but now is the perfect time for me to put my all into Strictly and give that 500 per cent."
