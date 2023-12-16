Ellie Leach is the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2023

Ellie Leach and her partner Vito Coppola are the winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2023

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola are the winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2023. Photograph by BBC/Guy Levy

As Tess Daly correctly said "it was the moment we had all been waiting for." Elle Leach and her partner Vito Coppola are the winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2023. Vito told Ellie that "she represents Strictly." I am personally thrilled that Ellie Leach has won the Glitterball Trophy as I have wanted her to win from the first moment I started watching the series.

Ellie has made no secret of the fact that she lacked confidence at the start of her journey and it has been wonderful to watch her grow. She previously revealed to The Mirror that "Self-confidence is something I've alway struggled with- and I thnk as an actor, people don't just see that. They think you're just this confident person, and you can do anything."

