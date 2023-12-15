The cat ban at the Norfolk property is believed to have been brought in by Elizabeth II

King Charles has put one of his houses up for rent - but tenants can only stay there as long as they don't own a cat. The three-bedroom property, which costs £1,100 a month to let, is located in Doddshill Road in the King's Sandringham estate in Sandringham, Norfolk.

It boasts a 'contemporary kitchen', a driveway, garage and multiple outhouses and has a reception room with an open fire, a spacious kitchen and family bathroom. But the monarch has banned cats from the property and dogs are only considered on a case-by-case basis.

The ban is believed to have been brought in by Elizabeth II, over fears pets would prey on game bird chicks that breed on the 20,000-acre estate.

Although the late Queen had Welsh Corgis, she was not a fan of cats and may even have been allergic to them.

Sandringham House is a country house in Sandringham that is one is one of the royal residences of Charles III, whose grandfather, George VI, and great-grandfather, George V, both died there. The house stands in a 20,000-acre estate in the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.