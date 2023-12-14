Surprisingly, some of the most famous royals didn't attend university at all

Members of the royal family have taken different higher education routes

The final six episodes of the sixth and final season of Netflix's The Crown have now aired, bringing an end to one of Netflix's most successful series. And it has been a season that has centred largely on the formative years of Prince William and Kate Middleton while they studied together.

The couple - who married in 2011 and have three children together - attended a different higher education institution than many other high-profile royals though. And surprisingly, some of the most famous royals didn't attend university at all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some older royal family members were also the last who received a traditional private education at home. Times have clearly changed, but it would still be unlikely to see a royal strolling around a university campus like the rest of us.

But just in case you were wondering where royals choose to hit the books, NationalWorld has compiled a list of where some royal family members studied for their degrees and qualifications.

King Charles Pic: Getty

King Charles

Before his life as monarch, King Charles attended Cambridge University where he studied archaeology and anthropology at Trinity College. He graduated in 1970 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. His university education marked a significant chapter in his academic and personal life, laying the groundwork for his future endeavours in areas like environmental sustainability and charitable work.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry started his early education at Wetherby School and Ludgrove School. For secondary education, he followed the family tradition by attending Eton College, one of the most prestigious boys' schools in the world. After completing his A-levels, Prince Harry decided to pursue a military career instead of going to university like his brother. In 2005, he entered the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, graduating in 2006 as a commissioned officer in the British Army.

Prince Harry

Prince William

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just like Prince Harry, Prince William also attended Eton College, where he completed his secondary education. He then enrolled at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, choosing to study art history. Prince William met his future wife, Kate Middleton, during their time at university. In 2005, he graduated with an upper second-class honours degree.

Kate Middleton

A long time before she gained her former title as the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine, Princess of Wales was simply a university student with a passion for art history. She crossed paths with Prince William at the University of St. Andrews, where she pursued a degree in the same subject. Her dedication and hard work paid off as she graduated in 2005 with an honours degree, setting the stage for her future role within the royal family.

Kate Middleton and Prince William

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle didn't grow up in the UK of course, so her life in education is quite different. The Duchess of Sussex pursued higher education across the pond where she attended Northwestern University in Illinois, USA. Here she studied both theatre and international relations. Meghan's educational journey reflects her diverse background and interests, setting the stage for her later career as an actress and humanitarian.

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attended Gordonstoun School in Scotland, known for its emphasis on outdoor activities and character development. Later, he continued his education at Lakefield College School in Canada. Just like Prince Harry, Andrew did not attend university. Instead, he went to Britannia Royal Navy College and even served in the Falklands War.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II in 2004

Advertisement

Advertisement