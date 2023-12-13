She's been off our screens for six weeks - but now is back on the air.

Katie Piper has given an update on her health after returning to our TV screens.

The procedure, known as tarsorrhaphy, means her damaged eye has been almost permanently closed.

Speaking to Kaye Adams on the show, she said: "I had a planned procedure called a tarsorrhaphy, which is a semi-permanent closure of the eye. So it's an operation done in theatre and your eye is sort of fully or partially stitched up.

"So some people might be familiar with it, you normally see it when somebody has some kind of disease of the cornea - and closing the eye gives it the optimum environment for it to heal.

"I've had quite a lot of problems with my eye in the last year-and-a-half. I don't like to go on about it because there's always somebody worse off."