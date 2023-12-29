A Doncaster leisure centre, a Fleetwood pub that looks like an upturned boat, and England's first 'car wash' have all been listed in 2023

As the year 2023 comes to an end, a total of 227 historic buildings and places have been listed during the year. And the National Heritage List for England has seen some interesting additions this year including an architecturally unique leisure centre, and what is thought to be England's first 'car wash'.

Other notable entries include radar stations linked to World War II and a dominating water tower that stands proud just outside of Nottingham. The newly listed buildings follow on from the Heritage at Risk register being updated last month.

Speaking on the newly listed buildings, Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England said: “A range of remarkable historic buildings and sites are added to the List each year and 2023 is no exception. We’ve examined and protected some amazing sites this year, which together give us a window into our rich and varied historic environment. `The festive period is a great time to find out more about the historic places all around us. I encourage everyone to explore the heritage on our doorsteps and to add what they discover to our Missing Pieces Project for everyone to see and enjoy.”

Here's a list of some of the most notable buildings listed in 2023:

The Dome, Doncaster Leisure Park, Doncaster (Grade II listed)

At the time of construction in 1986-1989, The Dome was the largest leisure centre in Europe. Designed around a huge central atrium, it welcomed visitors to multiple sports with a leisure pool, ice rink, sports and events halls, and squash courts. Commissioned by Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council as a major leisure and tourism venue to drive economic regeneration, it was designed by architects’ practice Faulkner-Brown Hendy Watkinson Stonor, pioneers and then specialists in the development of post-war leisure centre buildings.

The bold, geometric shapes, polished banded walls and dramatic steel frame blended Post-Modernist and High Tech motifs to create an eye-catching building where the obvious intent was pleasure and fun, rather than serious sport.

The largely intact layout includes pools of different shapes and depths cascading into each other, with water features such as flumes interspersed with planting areas. The indoor pool leads into a heated outdoor pool, which was one of the first of its kind in the country.

When it opened, The Dome attracted over a million visitors a year and won awards from RIBA (1991) and the International Olympic Committee and International Association for Sports and Leisure Facilities (1993). Its high-quality design and built-in flexibility means it still offers visitors a varied and up-to-date programme of sports and cultural events.

Barkway Carriage Wash, south of the Church of St Mary Magdalene, Royston, Hertfordshire (Grade II listed)

Barkway Carriage Wash has stood in the same location since the 17th century and is believed to be the earliest known example of a ‘modern-day car wash’. Also known as ‘carriage splash’ it dates from 1600 and is one of only four such structures known in England.

Barkway was an important stop-over en route from London to Cambridge and the north of England during the heyday of the coaching era. A carriage wash had two functions: to clean the wheels and name plates of coaches and to soak the wheels to help prevent the wood from shrinking from the metal rims.

The carriage wash is fed from a nearby underground water channel below the road. It consists of a brick-lined structure with a gentle slope at one end leading into the water. It was the right depth to submerge the wheels without flooding the carriage or being too deep for the horses. There are brick retaining walls around it to hold in the water.

The Carriage Wash was known to have been used into the 20th century, until carriages were replaced with motor cars. It is reported that residents remember it being used for filling steam tractors well into the 20th century.

Swingate Water Tower, Nottinghamshire (Grade II listed)

Constructed in the immediate post-war period by Ritchie and Partners, this reinforced concrete Water Tower was built alongside a large, new covered reservoir to provide a more reliable supply of drinking water for Nottingham. It is unusual because of its striking neo-Georgian style and a surprising degree of architectural embellishment for a building of this type and date.

The addition of long strip windows to the access tower adds to the impression of its height. It contrasts with most post-war water towers, which were generally utilitarian structures of reinforced concrete, designed principally with practical considerations in mind.

Church of St Nicholas, Poulton Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire (Grade II listed)

This impressive church is a rare example in the north of England by Lawrence King, one of the leading ecclesiastical architects of the post-war period. Built between 1960 and 1962, its bold sculptural design in the form of an upturned boat is dominated by sheer tower walls and tall copper-clad roofs with unusual triangular dormer windows representing sails. Its upturned boat design was created by King to emphasise Fleetwood’s strong maritime connections, and its dedication to St Nicholas, the Patron Saint of Sailors, cements this association.

The light and lofty interior, with multiple trusses rising from the ground like the ribs of a ship, even incorporates red and green port and starboard lights on either side of the crossing. There are many original fixtures and fittings including some very finely carved and painted statues of The Virgin Mary and St Nicholas, designed by the architect himself.

Lawrence King was a gifted designer and an important voice in the addition of artworks to churches after the Second World War (Faith Craft) which produced different works intended for the beautification of worship.

Heritage Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “The striking range of places listed this year are a vivid demonstration of the richness and variety of our national heritage. The great work done by Historic England will ensure that they are protected for future generations to enjoy – and to learn about the fascinating people and stories connected with them."

The Light House, Hampstead, London (Grade II listed)

The Light House was designed by architect Ivan Simovic (1932-2012) for his family. Built between 1984 and 1985, the building stands as an important, very well-preserved example of the way Post-Modern ideas could be used in a small-scale domestic project. The design makes ingenious use of its tight plot, with the interior arranged ‘as efficiently as in a space capsule’, as contemporary critic Martin Pawley noted.

A key element of the house’s interest is its use of playful spatial effects and unfolding views of the garden. The central triple-height core and other openings on the first floor allow light to penetrate deep into the building, casting sharp shadows against the curved internal surfaces. Externally, the integration of the house with the landscaped garden is emphasised by the cut-away, double-height glazing, revealing an original Post-Modern summer house.

Deep Pit Railway Footbridge, Hindley, Greater Manchester (Grade II listed)

This unusually long, single-span, wrought-iron pedestrian railway footbridge dates from 1887. It was built during the peak period of railway bridge construction and spanned nine tracks, with an unusually large ramp on the south side rather than steps leading up to it.