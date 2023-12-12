Adar Poonawalla - an Indian billionaire - is the man who spent £138m to buy the Mayfair property. But who is he?

Adar Poonawalla pictured during a press conference in Pune on January 22, 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

The agreed purchase of a 25,000sq ft mansion in Mayfair, London has made it the most expensive UK property buy of the year and the second most expensive home ever sold in London. And the buyer is an Indian billionaire known as the 'vaccine prince'.

Aberconway House, a 1920s mansion a stone's throw away from Hyde Park, will no longer be owned by the Kulczyk family as the daughter of the late businessman Jan Kulczyk - Poland's richest man - has agreed on a sale price. The property has been bought by Serem Life Sciences, a UK subsidiary of Serum Institute India which is run by Adar Poonawalla.

The imposing residence is named after Henry Duncan McLaren, Baron Aberconway, a turn-of-the-century industrialist who built the Grosvenor Square mansion. But many may be wondering who exactly its incoming occupant is. NationalWorld takes a closer look at Poonawalla.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is Adar Poonawalla?

Adar Poonwalla is the CEO of Serum Institute India which makes the Covishield vaccine. He was born on January 14, 1981 and was educated in Pune, India before continuing his studies in the UK in Canterbury and at the University of Westminster.

The Indian businessman took over leadership of the Serum Institute from his father in 2011 and had previously been renting the Grade II-listed property in 2021 for around £69,000 a week.

The property deal comes after the Serem Institute's multimillion-pound investments in vaccine research and manufacturing facilities near Oxford. In 2021, the family pledged £50m to Oxford University for a new Poonawalla Vaccines Research Building. The Serum Institute also manufactured hundreds of millions of doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. It has been said by a close source that Poonawalla will not move to the UK permanently, but instead use the house as a UK base for the family.