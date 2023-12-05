The property is frequently used for photoshoots and to host children's drama performances

The house is on a quiet Tottenham road (RIBA/Kilian O'Sullivan)

Down an unassuming London alleyway, you'll find a property that sits like an oasis in stark contrast to its surroundings. Built on a 'very tight budget, the terraced Green House in Tottenham has won the House of the Year award by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

The five-bedroom family home was completed during the Covid-19 pandemic and features both practical and architecturally unique designs. It was designed by architect Claire Taggart and Hayhurst & Co Architects in a contract worth £559,000 - although the final cost of the property has not been revealed.

It is located in the Clyde Circus Conservation Area of Tottenham and is hidden away down a modest alley.

Inside Green House in Tottenham (RIBA/Kilian O'Sullivan)

The new build replaced a building that was in poor condition and formerly a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Chairwoman of the jury Dido Milne, a director at CSK Architects, said: "Green House, affectionately known as the Tottenham Riad, is a true oasis within the city. It is both airy and cosy, bold yet respectful of its neighbours. Your eye is simultaneously drawn upwards to open sky, and down and out across the living room to verdant greenery."

Inside the property, its spacious rooms are bathed in natural light and on the first floor there is an unusual balcony that encircles the tall top-lit internal courtyard.

Green House in Tottenham (RIBA/Kilian O'Sullivan)

Air-source heat pumps and solar panels have also been installed at the property by its owners.

The house also has a roof terrace and surrounding greenery, as well as roof-lights in the atrium. The House of the Year award by the RIBA was established in 2013 and is presented to the best new architect-designed house or extension in the UK.