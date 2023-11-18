London's Old War Office (OWO) Building is now luxury apartments at one of the city's most storied addresses

Old War Office (OWO) building in Whitehall

The opportunity to live in a building overlooking the Royal Horse Guards in a building that truly displays the greatest of Edwardian architecture is no longer an opportunity solely for royals and aristocrats. London's former Old War Office (OWO) building is being meticulously brought back to life as luxury apartments.

It will also comprise the capital’s first five-star Raffles hotel with 125 rooms and suites, a collection of 12 restaurants and bars, and an immersive spa. As well as this, 85 private residences will be on the site where the likes of Winston Churchill once had an office, and where writer Ian Fleming was inspired to write his James Bond novels.

Originally built from 1886 – 1906 for the Ministry of Defence, this Grade II*listed building was completed in the Baroque style. Its restoration has cost around £1.4bn - funded by its owners the Hinduja Group. The property on Horse Guards Avenue is set to be a new destination for central London, only moments away from the Royal Park of St. James’s, Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, the Houses of Parliament, and Downing Street. Take a look inside the stunning property below

The apartments in the building include 1-5 bedrooms and prices start from £3,950,000. A high-end clientele is being marketed to here at the impressive buildings.

Speaking about the development last year, Gopichand P Hinduja, co-chairman of Hinduja Group, said: "Launching sales of these extraordinary residences is a significant milestone for us as a family and for the project team at The OWO - it’s one step closer to opening the storied building to the public for the first time where branded residences will sit alongside a flagship Raffles hotel.