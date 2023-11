Across Britain, the average property value will increase to £300,108 in 2028, marking a £45,521 or 17.9% increase from an average house price of £254,587 in 2023, according to Savills. Prime central London is expected to see the least downward pressure on prices next year, given much less reliance on mortgage debt and the relative value on offer to a range of wealthy domestic and international buyers. Using data from Oxford Economics and Nationwide Building Society, Savills predicts transactions to remain at around 1.01 million in 2024, rising to 1.16 million per year at the end of the forecast period in 2028 - as mortgage buyers gradually return to the market. Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills, said: “Interest rates are expected to have peaked and the worst of the house prices falls look to be behind us, but the first cut to rates still looks to be some way off. This means continued affordability pressures are likely to result in further modest house price falls over the first half of 2024, resulting in a peak-to-trough house price adjustment in the order of minus 10%. “The expectation of a gradual reduction in rates suggests a progressive restoration of buying power and steady recovery in demand.” Here are the average UK house prices forecasted by Savills by 2028, followed by the increase it predicts compared with 2023 house prices in cash terms. The forecasts apply to average prices in the secondhand property market.