The apartments are only moments away from Kensington High Street, Holland Park, and Kensington Gardens

There are only a few properties that can offer character, grandeur, and dominate their surroundings in a congested city like London. And ahead of an exciting transformation being complete, Allen House is certainly one of those.

This Kensington building is currently undergoing work in its development into luxury apartments - opening in 2024. Or as its website puts it, a return to "splendour."

Only moments away from Kensington High Street, Holland Park, and Kensington Gardens, the grand property will become 45 studio apartments next year, and two penthouse properties that offer skyline views across London. And it gets even better.

There is a communal garden at the property on Allen Street that will be landscaped, a state-of-the-art gym, and a meeting room. A 24-hour concierge will be on hand for all the needs of residents living in this hugely desirable part of London.

According to headlines from 2021, the landmark detached mansion block was on the market for £50 million as a lot of 45 freehold apartments. The Edwardian property was purchased by developers Residence One in spring 2022 who have been developing it as a multi-unit scheme since.

Allen House (John Lord)

Earlier this year, Ben Wilson, director, Residence One, said: “To bring our attention to detail and design to a building of such scale and beauty in this outstanding position is very exciting. This is a development of no compromise, offering period splendour combined with Residence One interiors and a range of resident amenities.”

Topland Group are leading the development with Residence One. Sol Zakay, chairman at Topland, added: “Allen House is a notable period property of exceptional quality. Following our significant investment into its refurbishment, it will be one of the most sought-after addresses in Kensington across a range of values.

“Importantly, we are pleased to have delivered this project with sustainability at the forefront of our thinking, with the building’s existing structure retained and attractive period façade intact.”