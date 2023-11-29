The tin bungalows in a mining village are now rundown and said to be in 'poor state'

The tin bungalows pictured around 2009 (Paul Fosh Auctions / DB Public R)

Two rundown UK tin bungalows with views across a valley have gone on sale for only 50p each. Most definitely a project home, the battered houses made of corrugated sheets sit in a South Wales Valleys mining village - and have hit the market for £1 for the pair.

The tattered, terraced buildings in Crumlin near Blackwood in Gwent can be developed. Sean Roper, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, says no internal inspections of the pair of bungalows have been made due to their current condition.

He said: "The two tin bungalows are currently in a poor state of repair. However, they do occupy an elevated position with views across the valley and do offer scope for improvement.

Two rundown tin bungalows have gone on sale - for 50p each (Paul Fosh Auctions / DB Public R)

"The bungalows in their current state need some work but they may well be able to be renovated for AirBnB-type use or to be refurbished and rented out.

"Alternatively the plot of land that they are on may offer the possibility for alternative development such as the construction of a detached dwelling, subject, of course, to necessary planning consents.

"The village of Crumlin benefits from a range of local amenities and further shopping facilities are available in the nearby towns of Newbridge and Cwmbran, which is south on the A4042.

"Bungalow one is believed to contain an entrance, lounge, kitchen WC and two bedrooms while the second property has a lounge, bedroom and kitchen area. There is land to the sides, rear and front, with a parking area. The properties, listed with a guide price of £1, are to be sold with vacant possession."