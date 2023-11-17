After the war, the distinctive landmark was sold and converted into a family home which is now spread across seven floors

Back in different times, gun turrets were found at the top of the Grade II listed Tynemouth Watchtower. Today, it is a stunning seven-storey home that is back on the market.

The 70ft high watchtower served as a military outpost during World War II and is now up for sale for £500,000. The iconic building was built in 1916 as a military lookout post and gun turrets were added when it was called into action again in 1939 to protect the North East coast from a feared Nazi naval invasion.

Owned originally by the War Office, the 70ft tower is one of the tallest of its kind and was extensively used during World War II. After the war, the distinctive landmark was sold and converted into a family home which is now spread across seven floors.

An observation room in the Tynemouth Watchtower, Percy Gardens, Tynemouth

The property boasts three bedrooms, a roof terrace with an observatory, a kitchen, a bathroom and a backyard with parking. Each curved room measures 3m (9.10ft) by 4.79m (15.8ft) and offer panoramic views of the North East coast from every window.

On clear days it is even possible to glimpse the Scottish border on the Cheviot Hills, which lie 50 miles to the north. The Tynemouth Watchtower is going on the market for the first time since it was last sold in 2000.

The kitchen / dining room in the Tynemouth Watchtower

Michael Mortimer, managing director of Hive Estates, which is marketing the property, said: “It's not every day that you get to introduce such a unique and historical property to potential homeowners - we’re extremely excited to market this one.

“The Tynemouth Watchtower isn't just a house; it tells an important narrative and is part of the North East’s history in two world wars. For those looking to make a statement with their next property purchase, or simply seeking a home with character and history, the watch tower is an unmissable opportunity.”

The building was established as a command tower for The Tyne Turrets, two guns situated at Seaton Deleval and South Shields that were taken from battle cruisers, to defend the coast from the approaching German enemy.