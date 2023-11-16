The 23-bedroom Fort William hotel also has approved permission to be converted into 14 luxury apartments

Loch Linnhe House property. Picture: Auction House

An exciting development opportunity has opened up in the UK where a property that operated as a 23-bedroom hotel in the 'outdoor capital of the UK' could be yours for less than £600,000. Loch Linnie House in Fort William, Scotland, is going under the hammer after being on the market for 18 months.

The former hotel overlooks the magnificent Loch Linnhe on the west of Scotland and has been up for sale since May 2022. Having been unable to secure a buyer, it will now go to auction with a guide price set at £599,000

The property - located on the A82 Achintore Road - also offers views of the Ardgour Hill and is less than a five-minute drive from Fort William town centre, an ideal place to venture to the Scottish Highlands from. Although the hotel stopped welcoming guests in 2020, the hotel has 23 en-suite rooms, along with private parking and gardens.

The shore of Loch Linnhe (Robin Drayton)

Marketed by Auction House as a “unique development opportunity”, the former 3-star Loch Linnhe Hotel is also being sold with approved planning permission to convert the site into fourteen luxury apartments.

The planning permission is in place until 2024, and allows for the demolition of all existing buildings. For one bidder willing to take on the work, the hotel could be updated and transformed with the construction of two new detached buildings, each comprising seven two-bedroom holiday apartments.

The impressive site is expected to appeal to developers, hoteliers and short-term let providers, thanks to its popular tourist location. Described as the “outdoor capital of the UK”, the area is world famous for its huge range of sporting and recreational activities, including two of Scotland’s five ski resorts.

Just a stone’s throw from one of the highest mountains in the British Isles, Loch Linnhe House boasts awe-inspiring views and countless adventures right on its doorstep.

With its prime location and full planning permission already in place, this remarkable property is said to present an outstanding development opportunity. Full planning details and related documents can be viewed on the Highlands Council website under the reference: 20/02605/FUL.