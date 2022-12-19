Five celebs will battle it out for the prize of Christmas Star Baker in a special episode airing on Christmas Eve

The Great British Bake Off wil return for two festive specials. (Getty Images)

The iconic baking programme will welcome a star-studded lineup of celebrities to whip up some Christmas classics in a bid to impress the judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

Meanwhile at New Year four former contestants will be given a fresh chance to shine in TV’s most famous tent.

But when will the festive show’s air and who is taking part? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Great British Bake Off Christmas Special on TV?

The Great British Bake Off Christmas special will air on Saturday 24 December. The programme will feature five celebrity contestants who will go head-to-head to show off their baking expertise and battle it out for the prize of Christmas Star Baker.

Which celebrities are taking part in the Christmas special of Bake Off?

The festive special of Bake Off will welcome Blackadder’s Tony Robinson, The Big Breakast’s Gaby Roslin, broadcaster Terry Christian, Brookside’s Claire Sweeney and radio personality Miguita Oliver.

Who will host Bake Off specials 2022?

The celebrities will be accompanied in the tent by hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, as they oversee the celebrities and their baking talents.

How to watch the Bake Off Christmas special?

The Bake Off Christmas special is available to watch on Channel 4 and will air at 8.25pm on Christmas Eve. You can also stream all of the show at a later date on the All4 app which is available for you to download on your mobile phone or tablet device.

When is the Great New Year Bake Off?

Bake Off fans will be delighted to hear that there is a second festive special coming up to kick off the New Year in style.

Previous contestant Lottie Bedlow, Chigs Parmar, Manon Legreve and Antony Amourdoux will all appear on the show in a bid to impress the judges.

How to watch the Great New Year Bake Off?

The Great New Year Bake Off airs on New Year’s Day Sunday 1 January at 7.40pm. The episode will also be available to stream on All4.

Is Matt Lucas leaving Bake Off?

TV presenter Matt Lucas has confirmed that the festive specials will mark the end of his time with Great British Bake Off.

The 48-year-old comedian announced on Twitter that he would be leaving the baking programme. Lucas said: “Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both ‘Fantasy Football’ and ‘Bake Off’ alongside all my other projects. So after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerful passing the baguette on to someone else.