New Year's Eve TV guide: what time is Jools Hootenanny, Graham Norton New Years Eve Special and The Last Leg?
There's plenty of ways to ring in the New Year in 2023
There's lots of benefits to staying in this New Year's Eve, whether you want something to keep you entertained or simply want to join in with the countdown, there's something for everyone this December 31.
This year's TV schedule includes popular movies including No Time To Die starring Daniel Craig and TV shows covering Big Ben's bongs from Jools Holland to Rick Astley.
With so much on offer, we've narrowed it down to the best shows, specials and films. Here is the ultimate TV Guide, with all the best TV shows and films to help you ring in New Year's Eve 2023.
Saving Mr Banks, BBC One, 2.20pm
Tom Hanks stars as Walt Disney alongside Emma Thompson as P. L. Travers in this biographical drama on how the Mary Poppins film was made. Saving Mr Banks is available to watch on BBC One at 2.20pm.
No Time To Die, ITV1, 8.30pm
Bring some action into your evening with this 007 thriller No Time To Die. Starring Daniel Craig in his last appearance as James Bond, the 2021 action film also features Rami Malek, Ralph Finnes and Ben Wishaw. No Time To Die is available to watch on ITV at 8.30pm.
The Last Leg of the Year, Channel 4, 9pm
There's no better way to say goodbye to 2023 than with The Last Leg of the Year. The panel show featuring Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker will look back at the news stories we wanted to forget. They'll also be joined by special guests, including Loose Women’s Judi Love and Pointless host Richard Osman. The Last Leg of the Year is available to watch on Channel 4 from 9pm.
The Graham Norton New Year Special, BBC One, 10.25pm
Join Graham Norton for his New Year Special, featuring lots of bubbly and plenty of witty banter. This year's special guests include Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Claudia Winkleman and Rob Bryden. There will also be music from one of this year’s stand-out bands, the Mercury Prize-winning Ezra Collective, and who could forget the end of the year stories from the Big Red Chair. The Graham Norton New Year Special is available to watch on BBC One at 10.25pm.
Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve, BBC One, 11.30pm
Rick Astley won our hearts at Glastonbury and he's back again this New Year's Eve to help us celebrate the countdown. Join Astley for an evening of live music from Camden's Roundhouse in this alternative BBC countdown to Big Ben's bongs. Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve is available to watch on New Year's Eve on BBC One from 11.30pm.
Jools' Annual Hootenanny, BBC Two, 11.30pm
Ringing in the New Year with Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues orchestra is a right of passage, almost as integral to our celebrations as fireworks, champagne and Auld Lang Syne. This year Jools will be rocking out with Sir Rod Stewart and Joss Stone, as well as ringing in the New Year with the Scots Guards. You can watch Jools' Annual Hootenanny on BBC Two from 11.30pm.
