Jools Holland will be ringing in 2024 in style with a series of guests including Rod Stewart, Raye and Olivia Dean

Jools Holland will be bringing his Annual Hootenanny show to BBC Two once again. The New Year's Eve bonanza see's the biggest stars from the world of music perform as viewers count down the minutes to 2024.

The popular television event is back for its 31st edition, having made its debut in 1993. Anyone tuning in can expect a night of music with the host, his famous band and some famous faces

So who will be performing on Jools’ Annual Hootenanny 2023 and when is it on TV? Read on to find out.

Jools Holland Hootenanny 2023 full lineup of guests

British rock and pop legend, Rod Stewart will be making his Hootenanny debut alongside a star studded lineup of guests including Mercury Prize-nominee Olivia Dean and 00s pop group Sugababes. Here's the full lineup of guests set to appear on Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny 2023:

Rod Stewart

Olivia Dean

Sugababes

Raye

Joss Stone

Paul Jones

PP Arnold

The Mary Wallopers.

There will also be performances from Boogie Woogie Queen and Ruby Turner, meanwhile the Pipes & Drums of the 1st Battalion Scot Guards will be ringing in 2024 in style. In addition, Jools will hear from comedians, actors and more stars of 2023 throughout the night.

When is Jools Holland Hootenanny 2023?