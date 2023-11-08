Jools Holland Hootenanny tickets: can public get tickets for BBC New Year's Eve event
Jools' Annual Hootenanny airs on the BBC on New Year's Eve
Jools Holland has been welcoming BBC audiences into the New Year for decades.
He has become a tried and true fixture on the festive calendar with his Annual Hootenanny. Jools and his band are joined by special guests in a multi hour broadcast which starts airing on December 31 and continues into January 1.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The BBC has welcomed audiences for the filming of the seasonal classic in the past. Here's all you need to know:
Can you get tickets for Jools Holland's Hootennany?
The New Year's Eve spectacular is filmed in front of a studio audience and members of the public have the chance to be in the crowd. The BBC traditionally holds a random draw through its Shows and Tour website and allocates out the tickets.
Tickets will not be sold on websites such as Ticketmaster or AXS for the Hootenanny. The online draw is also how crowds are selected for Later... with Jools Holland.
How to enter the ticket draw?
The draw will take place via BBC's Shows and Tours section of the website. It already has pages for Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, Daily Service Carol Concert and more.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The draw is not yet open for Jools Holland's Hootenanny - in previous years it has opened later in November. Make sure to keep your eye on the BBC Shows and Tours webpage over the coming weeks.
Is there a limit on tickets?
For those who find success in the random draw, tickets for Jools Holland's Hootenanny have been limited to two per entrant in previous years. Expect similar limits on tickets for future New Year's Eve spectaculars.
When is the Hootenanny filmed?
The show does not take place live and is actually filmed earlier in December. BBC have not yet confirmed the date for the recording of the next edition.
Lucky attendees are also advised that there is a strict dress code. In the past audiences have been warned that "strictly no jeans" are allowed and they should dress for New Year's Eve.