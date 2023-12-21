BBC Christmas Day TV guide: what time is Doctor Who, Strictly Come Dancing, and The King’s Speech on BBC One?
Christmas Day 2023 is fast approaching, and in between opening presents, eating Christmas dinner, and fighting over Monopoly, millions of Brits will be channel hopping on December 25.
There’s almost too much out there now with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Disney+ and many more streaming services, as well as the array of channels on Freeview, Sky, etc.
But on Christmas Day families will be sitting around the telly watching the BBC, whether it’s to catch the King’s Speech, watch the Doctor Who Christmas special, or enjoy a family movie. We have you covered with the complete viewing guide for BBC One, Two, and Three on Christmas Day 2023.
BBC TV guide Christmas 2023
BBC One
- 6am: Breakfast
- 8.50am: The Gruffalo
- 9.15am: How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
- 9:40am: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- 10.15am: Christmas Morning
- 11.15am: Cinderella
- 12.55 pm: The Addams Family 2
- 2.20pm: BBC News at One
- 2.30pm: BBC Weather
- 2.35pm: Tabby McTat
- 3pm: The King’s Christmas Message
- 3.10pm: Toy Story 4
- 4.40pm: Strictly Come Dancing
- 6.50pm: Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
- 7.45pm: Ghosts
- 8.15pm: Call the Midwife
- 9.45pm: EastEnders
- 10.45pm: Mrs Brown's Boys
- 11.15pm: BBC News at Ten
- 11.33pm: BBC Weather
- 11.35pm: On Christmas Night
- 11.40pm: The Vicar of Dibley
BBC Two
- 6.15am: Homes Under the Hammer
- 7.15am: Bargain Hunt
- 8am: Christmas at St Paul's
- 9am: Carols from King's
- 10.15am: The Highway Rat
- 10.40am: Wallace and Gromit: A Close Shave
- 11.15am: Chariots of Fire
- 1.15pm: Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
- 3pm: The King’s Christmas Message
- 3.10pm: Death on the Nile
- 5.25pm: Dad's Army
- 5.55pm: The Morecambe and Wise Show
- 7pm: Morecambe and Wise: In Their Own Words
- 8pm: The Morecambe and Wise Show
- 9pm: Ricky Tomlinson Remembers... The Royle Family
- 9.15pm: The Royle Family
- 9.55pm: The Mrs Merton Show
- 10.25pm: Caroline Aherne: Queen of Comedy
- 11.35pm: The Fast Show
- 7pm: Doctor Who: Unleashed
- 7.30pm: Edward Scissorhands
- 9.10pm: EastEnders: The Six
- 9.40pm: Gavin & Stacey
- 10.45pm: EastEnders: The Six
- 11pm: House of Gucci
