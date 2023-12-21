Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christmas Day 2023 is fast approaching, and in between opening presents, eating Christmas dinner, and fighting over Monopoly, millions of Brits will be channel hopping on December 25.

There’s almost too much out there now with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Disney+ and many more streaming services, as well as the array of channels on Freeview, Sky, etc.

But on Christmas Day families will be sitting around the telly watching the BBC, whether it’s to catch the King’s Speech, watch the Doctor Who Christmas special, or enjoy a family movie. We have you covered with the complete viewing guide for BBC One, Two, and Three on Christmas Day 2023.

BBC TV guide Christmas 2023

BBC One

6am: Breakfast

8.50am: The Gruffalo

9.15am: How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming

9:40am: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

10.15am: Christmas Morning

11.15am: Cinderella

12.55 pm: The Addams Family 2

2.20pm: BBC News at One

2.30pm: BBC Weather

2.35pm: Tabby McTat

3pm: The King’s Christmas Message

3.10pm: Toy Story 4

4.40pm: Strictly Come Dancing

6.50pm: Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

7.45pm: Ghosts

8.15pm: Call the Midwife

9.45pm: EastEnders

10.45pm: Mrs Brown's Boys

11.15pm: BBC News at Ten

11.33pm: BBC Weather

11.35pm: On Christmas Night

11.40pm: The Vicar of Dibley

Doctor Who Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road, stars Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson, and Bonnie Langford

BBC Two

6.15am: Homes Under the Hammer

7.15am: Bargain Hunt

8am: Christmas at St Paul's

9am: Carols from King's

10.15am: The Highway Rat

10.40am: Wallace and Gromit: A Close Shave

11.15am: Chariots of Fire

1.15pm: Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty

3pm: The King’s Christmas Message

3.10pm: Death on the Nile

5.25pm: Dad's Army

5.55pm: The Morecambe and Wise Show

7pm: Morecambe and Wise: In Their Own Words

8pm: The Morecambe and Wise Show

9pm: Ricky Tomlinson Remembers... The Royle Family

9.15pm: The Royle Family

9.55pm: The Mrs Merton Show

10.25pm: Caroline Aherne: Queen of Comedy

11.35pm: The Fast Show