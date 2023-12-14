Tesco has recalled a line of stuffing as it may contain moths

Christmas dinner Picture: Canva

Tesco is recalling a batch of stuffing mix - because there may be moths inside the packets.

The supermarket giant and the Food Standards Agency have issued a recall notice for one batch of apple and cranberry stuffing mix from its Finest range.

A statement from the chain says: "We are recalling a single batch of Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix due to the possible presence of moths which makes the product unfit for human consumption. Please do not consume this product and return it to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required. Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused."

Tesco describes the mix as "stuffing with toasted ciabatta style breadcrumbs made with extra virgin olive oil, croutons, dried sweetened cranberries and dried apples".