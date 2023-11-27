Tesco: Supermarket issues product recall for frozen peas over "possible contamination" concerns
The recalled product is from one of Tesco's value range manufacturers
A major supermarket has recalled a brand of peas over fears of contamination.
Tesco is recalling Growers Harvest Garden Peas because of possible contamination with an unknown type of berry, which may make this product unsafe to eat. The supermarket chain took to social media to announce the recall, meaning those who have bought it can get a full refund in-store.
18 batches of the 900g bags have been affected, Tesco says, with expiry dates from January to April 2025. "Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused," the supermarket said in a statement.
The affected batches are 23196, 23197, 23198, 23199, 23200, 23237, 23238, 23239, 23240, 23256, 23257, 23258, 23259, 23260, 26261, 23275, 23276 and 23277.
The Food Standards Agency said: "f you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. No receipt is required.
"For further details, please contact Tesco Customer Services directly on 0800 505 555."
