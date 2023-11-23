Tesco customers could win £25,000 by finding nine-carat gold Bounty bar in Celebrations tub

Tesco customers could be in for a generous reward if they find a rare Bounty bar in their Celebrations tub this Christmas. The competition - launched by Mars - is hoping to boost the popularity of the coconut choc and make Bounty-haters reconsider their stance.

The rare Bounty bar is made out of solid gold and measures 10cm long and 4cm wide – the same size as a full-size bar out of its wrapper. It weighs a whopping 1kg and is expected to only increase in price as the cost of gold does.

Only available in tubs purchased at Tesco, customers should be on the lookout for special blue tickets which can be traded in for the precious metal or £25,000 cash. While only one person can take the top prize, there are a number of hidden blue tickets worth up to £10,000 also in play.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festive campaign comes after a previous survey of 2,000 adults saw the coconut-filled bars come bottom of the pile for popularity, with 52 per cent admitting they were their last pick from the tub - and 32 per cent would even throw them away.

Kerry Cavanaugh, of Mars Wrigley’s UK, said: “Every year, we love seeing the debate rage over our beloved Celebrations tubs.

"This year, our much-loved Bounty bar has gone gold."

The rare Bounty bar is made out of solid gold and measures 10cm long and 4cm wide

In 2022, the company trialled the controversial removal of the bar in the run-up to Christmas. However, admitting that this drastic move caused pain, the chocolate giant pulled a major U-turn by releasing a limited run of 'Bounty-only' boxes, available in selected Tesco stores until Christmas.