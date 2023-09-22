Piers Morgan has said he is 'outraged' to discover his favourite chocolate bar is disappearing from shelves

A much-loved chocolate bar is being discontinued and even the rich and famous are among those clamouring to have it saved.

The dark chocolate Bounty bars are disappearing from shelves and one of their biggest fans - a certain Piers Morgan - has said he is ‘outraged’. True to form, taking to social media platform, X (formally known as Twitter), the ‘Uncensored’ presenter didn’t hold back on what he thought of the decision.

He said: "I've just been told my favourite dark chocolate red wrapper Bounty bars have been discontinued, and this is the last one left in my dressing room stockpile.

"I'm outraged. This will cause immeasurable harm to my mental health. Please reconsider."

And Morgan is not the only person to air their disappointment at the latest loss from the snack aisle. Natasha Allen said: “Noooooo. Dark chocolate bounty’s beat milk chocolate bounties hands down.”

Jack David has apparently experienced a similar chocolate loss previously and is not taking the Bounty news lying down. “I was having a bad enough day to begin with, but to make things significantly worse, it has just been brought to my intention that MarsGlobal are discontinuing dark chocolate Bounty,” he said.

“I want the criminal who made this decision arrested immediately, and any plans to go through with this to be cancelled. I am not going through the trauma I went through with Cadbury's Spira.”

However, fans of the coconut-filled confectionery can breathe a sigh of relief as it doesn’t look like the sweet treat is going to be gone for good.

A spokesperson for the supplier told Better Retailing: "Bounty Dark has been delisted, due to temporary operational reasons. The move is very much temporary and we look forward to bringing the SKU [stock keeping unit] back in due course."

And despite the bar looking to be in short supply among the major supermarkets right now, customers should sit tight as a spokesperson told The Sun newspaper, it isn’t gone for good. They said: “It's true, we have temporarily had to delist Bounty Dark for operational reasons and we're working hard to bring the product back when we can.

"However, in the meantime, Bounty fans can rest assured that their favourite coconut treat - our classic Bounty is here to stay."