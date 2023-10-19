Could broccoli be the answer to combatting Type 2 diabetes? (Picture: Adobe Stock)

A former Masterchef contestant is advocating for people to eat more broccoli - saying it could help combat Type 2 diabetes.

TV chef Theo Michaels, formerly of Masterchef UK and star of Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch, believes that a unique strain of broccoli could be the secret to lowering blood sugar levels. The glucoraphanin inside the broccoli converts into sulforaphane in the gut, which is thought to have an "anti-aging" effect on our metabolism.

This strain of broccoli has been developed by SmarterNaturally, and converted into a soup that can help people with Type 2 diabetes. Michaels has then taken this and added a culinary twist, transforming it into dishes such as smoked haddock with cheddar broccoli sauce and Thai green curry.

"I was sold on how beneficial their soup is for maintaining a healthy metabolism and supporting your body," he said.

"I set about creating recipes that are full of flavour that complement the broccoli soup as well as being type 2 diabetes friendly. I’m excited to be working with such a talented team at SmarterNaturally who are dedicated to increasing the quality of life of so many people."

SmarterNaturally CEO, Laura Knight, added: "Our SuperSoup is a science-backed functional food designed to support people with high blood sugar, and it’s really convenient. Our long-term customers started to use the soup as an ingredient in all kinds of ways to keep things interesting.

“That’s way we’re excited about our partnership with Theo; he’s using his creativity and skills in the kitchen to turn our SuperSoup into culinary delights that people can easily make and enjoy at home, safe in the knowledge that the recipe protects the bioactivity of the soup and analysed by a dietician as being suitable diabetics.