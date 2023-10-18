WHERE YOU CAN REACH OUT

Tommy's - Information and support for anyone who has experienced the loss of a baby, whether through miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death, or termination.

Sands - Sands exists to reduce the number of babies dying and to support anyone affected by the death of a baby, before, during or shortly after birth, whenever this happened and for as long as they need support.

Child Bereavment UK - Child Bereavement UK helps families to rebuild their lives when a child grieves or when a child dies, offering free, confidential bereavement support for individuals, couples, children, young people, and families, by telephone, video or instant messenger, wherever you live in the UK.

Miscarriage Association - If you’ve been affected by miscarriage, molar pregnancy or ectopic pregnancy, the Miscarriage Association will provide the information and support that you’re looking for.

Petals - Originally working as a counsellor within the NHS in Cambridge, founder Karen Burgess witnessed first-hand how critical her specialist counselling work was for bereaved parents. So when the funding for her role was cut, she was determined to keep it going.