Norwich City's mental health video has gone viral - and been widely praised by celebrities and fans alike.

An emotional video about mental health has been published by Norwich City.

For World Mental Health Day, the football club released a video that has gone viral, showing to fans watching a game at Carrow Road. One fan is cheering on the team, while the other is looking rather more solemn. The two of them are seen at home games throughout the course of a season, going through the highs and lows of football. But at the end of the video it's suggested that of the two of them, it was the cheery fan that ended up taking his own life, showcasing how the signs that someone is struggling mentally can be difficult to spot.

At last weekend's draw against Coventry, the Canaries' kit was sponsorless, save for a space to promote Samaritans, a UK mental health support charity.

Posting the video on X, the club said: "At times, it can be obvious when someone is struggling to cope, but sometimes the signs are harder to spot.

"Check in on those around you. Samaritans are always here to listen, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. If you’re going through a tough time, we encourage you to visit their website below or call their helpline."

The club has been widely praised for the video, with the likes of radio presenter Roman Kemp being huge supporters of the message being shared.

He said on X: This video from @NorwichCityFC is the best bit of mental health awareness I’ve ever seen. This is so fantastic guys, honestly you’ve conveyed the truth so beautifully.

"Genuinely, thank you."