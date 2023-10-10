Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s World Mental Health Day (October 10) which is a day to raise awareness about mental health problems. Although it seems we are much more aware of mental health issues, many people are still not getting the support they need. We take a look at the A-Listers who are doing their bit to help raise awareness on World Mental Health day.

Selena Gomez has been very open when it comes to her own mental health issues. She has previously shared her journey to better mental health in her film ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’ on Apple TV in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer, 31, recently partnered with beauty website Sephora to host a gala for the "Make a Rare Impact” campaign. Sephora will direct all sales for Selena’s Rare Beauty brand to the Rare Impact Fund, an initiative that the singer launched in 2020.

Selena shared a post on her Instagram with the caption: “My heart is full after this week's inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit. This has always been a dream of mine and I’m forever grateful to everyone who has joined us on this mission to expand mental health services and education for young people around the world. I am encouraged by the amount of love and support in the room. The future is bright, this is only the beginning. Love you all so much!”

On Monday evening (October 9) Ryan Reynold was awarded the ‘Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award’ at the 11th annual Bring Change to Mind Gala in New York. The award was named after the iconic actor Robin Williams who passed away in 2014.

Bring Change to Mind was co-founded by actress and activist Glenn Close in 2010 after her sister, Jessie Close, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and her nephew, Calen Pick, with schizoaffective disorder. The non-profit organisation looks to eradicate discrimination surrounding mental health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to Extra TV at the event Ryan Reynolds said he was “deeply and profoundly honoured” to receive the award.

It’s not just Hollywood who have been marking the day, many celebrities in the UK have taken to social media to raise awareness. The Manchester United players have been encouraging ‘positive habits’ and sharing their best tips for better mental health.

SAS: Who Dares Wins TV star Jason Fox shared a poignant message on his X profile (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote: “Most of what happens in our life is out of our control but what we can control is how we feel inside! Seek the person to talk to who helps you put things in perspective. Live in the now. Your present is the only reality that counts. You deserve happiness #WorldMentalHealthDay”