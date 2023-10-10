Meghan Markle and Prince Harry latest: Will they be staying in New York to mark World Mental Health Day?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are returning to New York on October 10 to mark World Mental Health Day
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be in New York for World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2023. They will be hosting Archewell Foundation’s first in-person event which is called ‘The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age’ in New York City.
A spokesperson for the couple told People magazine that “Together, they are united in their mission to share personal experiences, data, and research to ensure the same does not happen to other families.”
Participating in the summit alongside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is Vivek Murthy, who is the U.S Surgeon General, the host of the event is Carson Daly. This is the first time Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be back in New York since they were involved in a ‘near catastrophic car chase.’
Following the incident, a spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a statement saying “Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.”
The statement went on to say that “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”
The ‘incident’ happened after the couple and Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, were leaving the Women of Vision Awards in New York City, the Duchess of Sussex received the Women of Vision Award at the gala. The couple were said to have been staying with friends in New York.
It is not known if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to stay with friends in New York on this occasion or potentially a hotel. In 2019, Meghan Markle was in New York for her baby shower, which took place at The Mark hotel, which was attended by the likes of Serena Williams and Amal Clooney.
In May 2023, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited local youth group AHA! Santa Barbara in California to hear first hand about their experiences with social media and how it affects their well being. According to Archewell’s website, “During this hour-long session, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke with teens age 14-18 about the opportunities social media can provide for connection and community, as well as the ways in which it also raises issues of insecurity, peer-pressure and potential for self-harm, among other risks.”