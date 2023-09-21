Who is Meghan Markle’s best friend Misha Nonoo as she shares photographs of her wedding ceremony?
Fashion designer Misha Nonoo has been married to Michael Hess for four years but only recently shared snaps from her ceremony on Instagram
and live on Freeview channel 276
Although Misha Nonoo may not be a household name (particularly in the UK), she is an incredibly important person in the lives of both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and is rumoured (along with another friend) to be behind the setup of the couple. She has only recently shared photographs from her wedding to Michael Hess, which took place four years ago.
On her Instagram Misha Nonoo shared a black and white photograph of her wedding ceremony, the caption read: “Married the man of my dreams 4 years ago today. Happy anniversary my love @mikeyhess. The couple married at the 17th-century Villa Aurelia in Rome, and their wedding was attended by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Advertisement
Advertisement
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the wedding of Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess, they sat in front-row seats. Hello! Magazine reported that “Standing under a pillared structure in the gardens, Misha and MIchael exchanged vows in front of close friends and family, who sat in cream iron seats on either side of the blue flower-lined aisle. On the right-hand side at the front, Harry’s recognisable red hair was just visible above the sea of glamorous guests, who were all fixated on the romantic ceremony.”
For Misha’s wedding to Michael Hess, Meghan Markle wore a black tulle Valentino gown and gave a reading during the ceremony, which was reportedly from ‘The Vow’ by Roger McGough. Other guests in attendance included Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
According to Vogue, “Born in Bahrain and raised in London, the (then) 33-year old Misha Nonoo is a fashion designer known for her emphasis on sustainability-and her close friendship with the Duchess of Sussex. Nonoo was behind the ‘Husband’ shirt that Meghan wore for her first public appearance with Prince Harry during the 2017 Toronto Invictus Games.”
MIsha Nonoo, who has 145K followers on Instagram, is the mother to a son Leo and daughter Marina, who was born prematurely in 2021. She revealed to her Instagram followers the difficulties she had faced and said: “Thank you to all the incredible doctors and nurses that helped make all our wishes come true, we are so grateful for everything you have done for our family.”