Meghan Markle is currently attracting attention for her fashionable wardrobe at the Invictus Games (this has so far included a £112 Banana Republic shirt dress, Staud shorts, and Chanel slingbacks), and her look has even been compared to Shiv Roy from Succession.

According to royal expert Tom Bower, who wrote ‘Revenge: Meghan and Harry and the war between the Windsors’, the Duchess of Sussex’s next move might involve writing her own memoirs. He told GB News “My information is that she is writing her memoirs and it will be a huge money-spinner.”

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare was released in January 2023 and Forbes reported in the same month that “Harry is rumoured to have received a $20 million advance for his latest venture, controversial tell-all Spare, which debuted earlier this month and sold more than 1.4 million copies on its release day, surpassing the 887,000 first-day copies shifted by former President Barack Obama’s 2020 memoir to become the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time, according to Guinness World Records.”

When Spare was released, Prince Harry took part in a press junket to promote the book, including an interview with the late-night host Stephen Colbert. To publicise the interview, Stephen Colbert made jokes on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said: “I will have so much to talk about with his Harry-ness.”