Celebrity couples including Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz were just a few of the names supporting the Clooney Foundation For Justice charity

Amal Clooney and George Clooney once again proved that they are Hollywood’s power couple after the Clooney Foundation For Justice charity hosted the second annual Albie Awards at the New York Public Library on Thursday.

Amal Clooney, 45, looked stunning in a floor-length white fishtail gown as she arrived at the event with her husband George Clooney, 62, looking equally glamourous in a tuxedo suit.

The day before the event the Clooney’s celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. The couple married in Italy in 2014 and share twins Alexander and Ella.

Speaking to Entertainment News outside the event Amal said: “We hope to do it every year and it's really an honour to be able to put on a stage tonight five amazing people. Many of whom we worked with in Ukraine and Congo and Syria, and places that still, you know, sometimes seem to be forgotten.”

“They're people who are really making a difference and it's amazing to be able to honour them tonight.”

The charity event was packed with A-list pals attending and showing their support for the foundation. The guest list included Mark Ronson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Mary J. Blige, Charlotte Tilbury, Kate Moss, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Donatella Versace.

As well as celebrity couples Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig who was sporting a new quiff hairstyle.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) George Clooney, Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice's "The Albies" on September 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

What are the Albi Awards?

The Albi Awards celebrate individuals who are ‘courageous defenders of justice’, according to their website. The awards were named after anti-apartheid hero Justice Albie Sachs, a South African jurist subjected to jail and then exile for his activism against the apartheid regime.

Who were this year's honours at the Albie Awards?