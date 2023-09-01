Amal Clooney was the epitome of Hollywood glamour as she attended the pre-opening night gala of the 80th Venice Film Festival with her husband George Clooney. The lawyer, 45, looked stunning in a romantic style blush lace dress as she was honoured with the DVF Leadership Award.

The DVF Awards were created by Diane von Furstenberg and The Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation in 2010. The annual event shines a light on women trailblazers who lead and help other women.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amal, who has been married to George since 2015, is often spotted at red-carpet events wearing the most elegant and sophisticated styled outfits. The mother of two is the definition of ‘quiet luxury’ that has become synonymous with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sofia Richie and Gwyneth Paltrow.

‘Quiet Luxury’ is the term used to describe clothing of the highest quality, but also timeless and free from garish designer logos. Amal Clooney wears endless red carpet outfits that we can only try to emulate in the hope that we too will look classy and chic.

Amal Clooney’s most stylish moments

Amal Clooney of the Clooney Foundation for Justice attends the United Nations 'Arria-formula' meeting, an informal gathering of Security Council members, on April 27, 2022, in New york to discuss how the UN can support and coordinate accountability efforts for serious crimes in Ukraine. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Lebanese-British barrister wore a strapless white gown with front knot detail and feather boa when she arrived at the UK premiere of the film 'The Temple Bar'.

GettyImages-1243606918.jpg

Amal Clooney loves wearing bright colours like the red dress she wore to attend the History Talks with her husband George. Amal also wore a mint green panelled dress - not a colour many people can carry off - when she attended the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s not just the red carpet events that Amal Clooney looks magnificent. The Barrister also looks glamorous in work mode. For the United Nations meeting in New York Amal wore a black and white polka dot matching button shirt and midi skirt.