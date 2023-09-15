Prince Harry celebrated his 39th birthday early at a bar in Dusseldorf in Germany with Meghan Markle

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Diners at the ‘Im Goldenenen Kessel’ restaurant and bar in Dusseldorf may not have been expecting to see Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle last night (September 14, 2023), but the couple were there for an early celebration for Prince Harry’s birthday. The Daily Mail reported that “Bar staff said the royals were ‘lovely’ and left a ‘big tip’ for staff who served plates piled high with bratwurst sausages, wiener schnitzel, red cabbage and mashed potato."

It was also reported that Prince Harry was treated to a birthday cake at the end of the meal and that fellow diners were asked not to take photographs. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are currently in Germany for the Invictus Games and the closing ceremony is on September 16, 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, Prince Harry’s 38th birthday fell during the mourning period for the late Queen Elizabeth II, so he celebrated privately with his wife Meghan. Prince Harry had a black tie party for his 30th birthday at Clarence House and Ellie Goulding performed at the event.

Although Prince William attended Prince Harry’s 30th birthday celebrations, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales (who was then the Duchess of Cambridge) was unable to attend because she was pregnant and suffering from severe ante-natal sickness. King Charles and Queen Camilla were on holiday in Scotland at the time, so were not in attendance.

Which gift will Prince Harry receive from Meghan Markle?

Over the years, Prince Harry has gifted his wife Meghan with many lavish presents, including a ‘Love Bracelet’ by Cartier, and artwork. However, less is known regarding the gifts Prince Harry has received for occasions such as his birthday.

OK! Magazine revealed that royal expert Tessa Dunlop said: “The couple always do a bit of gift-giving with meaning, one year it was just a picture of Archie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But I suspect there will be a couple of significant gifts that we get a glimpse at, at some point.”