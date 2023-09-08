Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has paid respect to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle to mark one year anniversary of her death.

Prince Harry, now residing in the US and having stepped back from royal duties in 2020, paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II in a private ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales, who have had a strained relationship for some time, commemorated the one-year anniversary of their grandmother’s passing in separate locations.

Prince Harry, now residing in the US and having stepped back from royal duties in 2020, paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II in a private ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, Prince William and the Princess of Wales conducted a public engagement at St Davids Cathedral in Pembrokeshire, Wales, attending a private service and receiving warm greetings from well-wishers.

This marked a year since the passing of the nation’s longest-reigning monarch , who peacefully died at the age of 96.

Despite the ongoing tension, Prince Harry’s visit to the UK included attending the WellChild annual awards and preparing for the Invictus Games in Germany .

During the WellChild ceremony, he publicly honoured his grandmother in his speech, saying: "She is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."

On social media, Prince William and his wife, the Princess of Wales, shared a heartfelt message to the late Queen, expressing, "We all miss you" and signing their words as "W&C."

Relations between Prince William and Prince Harry have been strained for some time, despite their close bond during their youth. The discord reportedly began before Harry’s marriage to the Duchess of Sussex, with Harry accusing William of showing disdain towards his bride.

The situation further deteriorated with Harry’s public accusations against his brother in his memoir, "Spare," and his Netflix documentary.

In his autobiography, released shortly after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, Prince Harry accused Prince William of a physical altercation and pushing him into a dog bowl during a dispute over Meghan.

He also alleged that it was William and Kate who encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party in 2005 and laughed heartily upon seeing it. Furthermore, in their Netflix series, Harry and Meghan claimed that Kensington Palace issued a statement to protect William, denying allegations that he had driven Harry out of the royal family.