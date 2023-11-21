Fast food, dairy products and sugary food are all ones to avoid, doctors added.

Doctors say these are the foods that could be the secret to heathier skin. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

As the cold winter sets in, many Brits may feel their skin getting drier.

The harsh weather can make it difficult to keep your skin healthy, with dryness and dullness being the chief concerns. Fortunately, many of the foods that are beneficial for your skin are good for both your outside and insides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oily fish for skin hydration

Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish like mackerel, tuna and sardines are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, which can have major benefits for our skin. Salmon in particular is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and nutrients, including astaxanthin, which helps protect the skin from oxidative ageing.

Salmon has received the seal of approval from countless celebrities, such as Mariah Carey, Kate Middleton and especially Victoria Beckham, who has previously revealed that eating salmon every single day is the secret to her perfect complexion.

Eating water?

The doctors don't mean crunching down on ice cubes - thankfully.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eating water-rich foods is important alongside drinking water because it offers a dual approach to hydration and overall health. While drinking water is essential for staying hydrated, consuming water-rich foods provides additional benefits. Cucumber, iceberg lettuce, celery, watermelon, broccoli and spinach are more than 90 per cent water, helping to maintain healthy skin, aiding digestion, and making you feel fuller.

Keep looking ageless

Certain nutrients can contribute to slowing down signs of ageing, particularly in promoting skin health. Generally, the best foods for ageless skin are healthy fats, healthy sources of protein and antioxidant-rich foods.

Several foods are known for their potential anti-ageing properties due to their rich content of antioxidants, such as dark leafy greens, green tea, lemon, turmeric and dark chocolate. In particular, berries are rich in antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress and inflammation that comes with ageing, such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries.

BEST FOODS FOR HEALTHIER SKIN Nuts Green juice Ginger Carrots Blueberries

Adios acne

For those dealing with acne-prone skin, dietary choices can play a significant role in managing breakouts, say doctors. High-glycaemic foods, such as sugary snacks and refined carbohydrates, can cause spikes in blood sugar levels and therefore trigger increased insulin production, potentially leading to more oil production in the skin.