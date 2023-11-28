The Food Standards Agency is investigating the Cali Gold chocolate bars after several people fell ill after eating them

The Food Standards Agency has told anyone who bought a 'Cali Gold' chocolate bar at a market in Nottingham not to eat the sweet treat after customers fell ill after consuming it. (Credit: Food Standards)

One person has been arrested and an investigation is underway into 'Cali Gold' chocolate bars after customers who bought the sweet treat fell ill after eating them.

Those who bought the chocolate bars at the Mansfield Christmas markets in Nottinghamshire are being urged not to eat them. At least 10 people have been affected after they consumed the bar after it was bought at the Christmas market.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is now working with local police to identify whether the chocolate bars have been widely distributed, with the agency saying that one person has been arrested in connection with the incident. Tina Potter, Head of Incidents at the FSA, said: "We are working with local authorities, the UK Health Security Agency and Nottinghamshire Police to investigate an incident following reports of illness after eating Cali-Gold chocolate.

"If you have purchased ‘Cali-Gold’ chocolate from Mansfield Market in Nottinghamshire you should not consume the product and dispose of it at home. If you have already eaten it and developed symptoms, then you should urgently seek medical attention."

Although it is currently unknown what is making several customers ill, Nottinghamshire Police has said that reports that the chocolate bars were laced with drugs are as of yet unsubstantiated. Detective Inspector Luke Todd said: “We are aware of reports circulating online of people unknowingly purchasing chocolate laced with drugs from the Mansfield area over the weekend.

“At this stage, there is no evidence to support these rumours. An investigation is currently ongoing to establish the circumstances behind people feeling unwell after consuming this chocolate."

