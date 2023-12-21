What is screening on Christmas Day 2023 on Channel 4 and ITV, and when is The Masked Singer Christmas Special on TV?

[Main] Brussel Sprout joins [Top to Bottom] Kung Fu Panda, Stephen Fry and Forrest Gump as part of ITV and Channel 4's Christmas Day schedule (Credit: ITV/Bandicoot Productions/Dreamworks/MGM)

It’s perhaps the fiercest day for the battle over the television remote: Christmas Day. With scores of channels available to households across the festive season, alongside streaming services with a back catalogue of TV and film favourites, many viewers are spoiled for choice regarding their options this year.

But what about those free-to-air channels if you wanted a day of having your viewing options curated for you? While we’ve discussed already what the BBC has to offer this year, now is a chance to take a look at the offerings available on two more terrestrial television channels - ITV and Channel 4.

Perhaps the show that many people are talking about, airing on Christmas Day, on ITV is The Masked Singer: Christmas Special, featuring four celebrities dressed up in Christmas-themed attire - including a Brussel Sprout - as they try and fool the panel of judges which includes a special Christmas Day guest.

Meanwhile, over on Channel 4, Stephen Fry is this year’s orator for the annual The Alternative Christmas Message while the channel has several films throughout the day, from Kung Fu Panda 2 for the young ones to a rescreen of the classic 90s Tom Hanks feature, Forrest Gump.

What’s on ITV on Christmas Day?

6am: Fletchers’ Family Farm at Christmas

7am: Good Morning Britain

9am: Lorraine

10am: This Morning

12pm: James Martin’s Saturday Morning

2pm: Ainsley’s Christmas Favourites

3pm: The King’s Speech

3:10pm: You’ve Been Framed

3:40pm: ITV News

3:45pm: In For a Penny: Christmas Crackers

4:30pm: Sing 2 (Film)

6:30pm: Emmerdale

7pm: Coronation Street

7:30pm: The Masked Singer Christmas Special

9pm: The 1% Club Christmas Special

10pm: Barry Humphries - The Last Laugh

11pm: ITV News

11:15pm: The King’s Speech

11:25pm: Pitch Perfect 2 (Film)

What’s on Channel 4 on Christmas Day?

5:45am: Jamie: Keep Cooking at Christmas

6:10pm: The Simpsons

6:35am: The Simpsons

7:10am: The Simpsons

7:30am: The Tiger That Came to Tea

8:05am: Father Christmas

8:40am: Puss in Boots (Film)

10:25am: Kung Fu Panda 2

12:15pm: The Snowman

12:50pm: Mog’s Christmas

1:25pm: The Snowman and the Snow Dog

1:55pm: The Great British Bake Off Christmas Specials

3:10pm: The Italian Job (Film)

5:10pm: The Alternative Christmas Message - Stephen Fry

5:20pm: Channel 4 News

5:30pm: Home Alone (Film)

7:30pm: The Festive Pottery Throw Down

8:45pm: The Piano at Christmas

10pm: Forrest Gump (Film)

