Blankety Blank, The Masked Singer and In For A Penny are all set for Christmas specials this year - but when and where can you watch them?

ITV's "The Masked Singer" is one of a few game shows that are getting the seasonal treatment over Christmas and Boxing Day 2023 (Credit: ITV)

As much a festive television tradition as what depressing moment viewers of “Eastenders” are set to encounter this Christmas, the ever-popular game show genre that frequents daytime and primetime television is gearing up for their own Christmas specials this year across several Freeview channels - including a special “The Great Christmas Bake Off” on Channel 4.

Four Christmas stars battle it out in a seasonal edition of “The Masked Singer” on ITV Christmas Day, with the identities of all four celebrities themed for the season (Partridge, Decorations, Reindeer and Brussel Sprout) will be revealed but only one will be crowned Christmas number 1. Hosted by Joel Dommett, who is joined by panellists Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and a special guest.

Stephen Mulhern is returning with a special Christmas edition of his show, 'In For A Penny', where he surprises people across the UK with his wacky games. This episode will feature a festive game called 'Weigh To Go', a funny game called 'Get Your Skates On', and a segment called 'Santa Who Who Who', where viewers have to guess the identity of a mystery celebrity dressed as Santa Claus. To add to the fun, some contestants will be covered in gravy as they compete to win a grand prize.

Bradley Walsh also joins in on the festive fun with a special episode of the BBC’s beloved game show, “Blankety Blank.” Expect a lot of laughter and silliness in this yuletide version of the well-loved classic gameshow, as Walsh is joined on the panel by Ainsley Harriott, Brian Blessed, AJ Odudu, Katherine Ryan, Rob Beckett and Gemma Collins.

What game shows are screening over Christmas and Boxing Day 2023?

Saturday December 23 2023

The Hit List (BBC 1 - 6pm)

The Weakest Link (BBC 1 - 8:10pm)

Blankety Blank (BBC 1 - 9pm)

Christmas Eve

The Great Christmas Bake Off (Channel 4 - 8:15pm)

The Big Bake (ITVBe - from 12pm)

Christmas Day

Davina McCall is joined on "The Masked Singer" Christmas Special by Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan and a "special guest" (Credit: ITV)

In for a Penny: Christmas Crackers (ITV - 3:45pm)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC 1 - 4:40pm)

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel (BBC 1 - 6:50pm)

The Masked Singer (ITV - 7:30pm)

The Great Pottery Throw Down (Channel 4 - 7:30pm)

The Piano at Christmas (Channel 4 - 8:45pm)

The 1% Club (ITV - 9pm)

Boxing Day

Tipping Point (ITV - 5:45pm)

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year (Channel 4 - 9pm)