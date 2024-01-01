The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman has a huge net worth from her TV, radio, and advertising work

Claudia Winkleman is one of British TV’s most bankable names, having fronted many popular primetime shows, including The Traitors, which returns for season two on BBC One this week.

The star presenter is best known for her work on Strictly Come Dancing with Tess Daly, originally fronting the spin-off show It Takes Two, before also joining the main series following Bruce Forsyth’s departure in 2014.

She is also married to successful film producer Kris Thykier, and collectively the pair are believed to be worth a huge sum of money.

Claudia Winkleman hosts hit BBC show The Traitors

What is Claudia Winkleman’s net worth?

Whilst Claudia doesn’t feature on the BBC’s annual star’s salaries list, this is because the shows she works on are run externally to the BBC so her pay is not publicised.

However, it has been estimated that she earns £150,000 a year for Strictly Come Dancing, and It Takes Two, whilst her salary for The Traitors, which was filmed over three weeks per season, has not been revealed.

Her other TV roles include presenting Channel 4 quiz show One Question, and competition series The Piano, as well as regular appearances of panel and talk shows.

Claudia hosts a Saturday mid-morning Radio 2 slot, having taken over from Graham Norton in 2020, but will step back from the role in March.

Claudia Winkleman and Kris Thykier at the premiere of his film Operation Mincemeat

The TV personality also has a number of brand deals - working with health and beauty ranges, including CBD brand Cannary, and shampoo Head and Shoulders.

As a result, Claudia is estimated to be worth around £8.7 million, putting her firmly in the top 1% of UK citizens, and making her almost three times as wealthy as her Strictly co-host Tess Daly, who is worth an estimated £3 million.

Who is Claudia Winkleman’s husband?

Claudia Winkleman has been married to her husband Kris Thykier, 51, since 2000. He is a film producer who has worked on major titles including Kick-Ass, Harry Brown, Operation Mincemeat, Your Christmas or Mine? 1 and 2, and Luther: Fallen Sun.

Thykier has also worked as producer on TV shows Riviera, Fate: The Winx Saga, and Hijack, though his earliest credit was as a production assistant on Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves way back in 1991 when he was still a teenager.

His upcoming projects include the Bradley Cooper-directed film It This Thing On?, which was disrupted by the WGA strike, and period comedy Fackham Hall, written by comedian Jimmy Carr. Through his various film and TV work, Thykier is believed to be worth around £2 million, making the power couple worth more than £10 million together.

Claudia and Kris got married in a secret ceremony, believed to have taken place at The Old Marylebone Town Hall.

