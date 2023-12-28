More New Year’s Day BBC shows include EastEnders, Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster, and University Challenge

Christmas is in the rearview for another year, but New Year’s Day is just around the corner, and the BBC has plenty of new and returning shows to keep audiences entertained through 2024.

Families could be spoilt for choice on January 1, with so many streaming services and channels to hop through, but the BBC remains staple viewing in many households.

On New Year’s Day, the last bank holiday for three months, there’s a whole host of movies and TV shows airing on BBC One, Two, Three, and Four. This is your complete BBC TV guide for New Year’s Day 2024:

BBC TV guide New Year’s Day 2024

BBC One

6am: Breakfast

9am: The Highway Rat

9.25am: The Farmer's Llamas

9.55am: Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon

11.15am: The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

12.55pm: Archbishop of Canterbury's New Year Message

1pm: BBC News at One

1.20pm: Lunchtime News

1.25pm: The Smeds and the Smoos

1.55pm: Quentin Blake's Box of Treasures

2.20pm: Moana

4.30pm: Planet Earth III

5.30pm: BBC News at Six

5.50pm: News

5.55pm: The Witches

7.30pm: EastEnders

8pm: Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster

9pm: The Tourist

10pm: Mrs Brown's Boys

10.30pm: BBC News at Ten

10.55pm: Ghostbusters (2016)

Jaqueline Jossa as Lauren Branning in EastEnders New Year's Day special

BBC Two

6.20am: A Vicar's Life

6.50am: Celebrity Race Across the World

7.50am: The Great British Sewing Bee

8.50am: Letter from an Unknown Woman

10.15am: New Year's Day Concert

12.45pm: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

2.30pm: The Magnificent Seven

4.40pm: Archbishop of Canterbury's New Year Message

4.45pm: Flog It!

5.35pm: Great Railway Journeys

6.30pm: Richard Osman's House of Games

7pm: Robson Green's Weekend Escapes

7.30pm: Mastermind

8pm: Only Connect

8.30pm: University Challenge

9pm: Wild Scandinavia

8pm: Bonnie and Clyde

11.50pm: In the Heat of the Night

BBC Three

7pm: Ghostbusters II

8.40pm: Movies With Ali Plumb

9pm: Crazy Rich Asians

10.50pm: Wagspiracy: Vardy v Rooney

11.35pm: Who Stole Tamara Ecclestone’s Diamonds?

BBC Four