BBC New Year’s Day 2024 TV guide: what time is The Tourist season 2, Mrs Brown’s Boys and Planet Earth III on?
More New Year’s Day BBC shows include EastEnders, Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster, and University Challenge
and live on Freeview channel 276
Christmas is in the rearview for another year, but New Year’s Day is just around the corner, and the BBC has plenty of new and returning shows to keep audiences entertained through 2024.
Families could be spoilt for choice on January 1, with so many streaming services and channels to hop through, but the BBC remains staple viewing in many households.
Advertisement
Advertisement
On New Year’s Day, the last bank holiday for three months, there’s a whole host of movies and TV shows airing on BBC One, Two, Three, and Four. This is your complete BBC TV guide for New Year’s Day 2024:
BBC TV guide New Year’s Day 2024
BBC One
- 6am: Breakfast
- 9am: The Highway Rat
- 9.25am: The Farmer's Llamas
- 9.55am: Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon
- 11.15am: The Boss Baby 2: Family Business
- 12.55pm: Archbishop of Canterbury's New Year Message
- 1pm: BBC News at One
- 1.20pm: Lunchtime News
- 1.25pm: The Smeds and the Smoos
- 1.55pm: Quentin Blake's Box of Treasures
- 2.20pm: Moana
- 4.30pm: Planet Earth III
- 5.30pm: BBC News at Six
- 5.50pm: News
- 5.55pm: The Witches
- 7.30pm: EastEnders
- 8pm: Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster
- 9pm: The Tourist
- 10pm: Mrs Brown's Boys
- 10.30pm: BBC News at Ten
- 10.55pm: Ghostbusters (2016)
BBC Two
- 6.20am: A Vicar's Life
- 6.50am: Celebrity Race Across the World
- 7.50am: The Great British Sewing Bee
- 8.50am: Letter from an Unknown Woman
- 10.15am: New Year's Day Concert
- 12.45pm: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
- 2.30pm: The Magnificent Seven
- 4.40pm: Archbishop of Canterbury's New Year Message
- 4.45pm: Flog It!
- 5.35pm: Great Railway Journeys
- 6.30pm: Richard Osman's House of Games
- 7pm: Robson Green's Weekend Escapes
- 7.30pm: Mastermind
- 8pm: Only Connect
- 8.30pm: University Challenge
- 9pm: Wild Scandinavia
- 8pm: Bonnie and Clyde
- 11.50pm: In the Heat of the Night
BBC Three
- 7pm: Ghostbusters II
- 8.40pm: Movies With Ali Plumb
- 9pm: Crazy Rich Asians
- 10.50pm: Wagspiracy: Vardy v Rooney
- 11.35pm: Who Stole Tamara Ecclestone’s Diamonds?
BBC Four
- 7pm: New Year's Day Concert
- 9pm: Peaky Blinders: How We Made Them Dance
- 9.20pm: Peaky Blinders: Rambert’s The Redemption of Thomas Shelby
- 11.10pm: Darcey Bussell on The Magic of Dance
- 11.20pm: The Magic of Dance
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.