Best upcoming TV shows of 2024 include Masters of the Air, House of the Dragon season 2, and Bridgerton season 3

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

2024 is going to be a big year for prestige TV with huge new shows like Masters of the Air, and returning series including Bridgerton, and House of the Dragon also due to air.

For our end of year special, we look forward to 2024 and discuss six of the biggest shows coming to have in your diary over the next twelve months. Whether you're into your historical dramas, period romance, violent action shows, or high fantasy, our top picks for 2024 will have something for everyone.

2024 top TV picks include House of the Dragon season 2, Masters of the Air, Bridgerton season 3, and Trigger Point season 2

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Masters of the Air - Apple TV - January 2024

Advertisement

Advertisement

A companion series to Band of Brothers and The Pacific, Masters of the Air followers the crew of American Flying Fortress bomber plane during the campaign over the skies of Germany. The series is based on the 2007 book Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany by Donald L. Miller and follows the actions of the 100th Bomb Group of the United States Army Air Forces, nicknamed the Bloody Hundredth.

The series boasts an impressive cast - Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, Ncuti Gatwa, and Callum Turner among others - and is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman.

Bridgerton season 3 - Netflix - May 2024

Bridgerton remains one of Netflix's biggest success stories, becoming the most watched original series on the platform when it debuted in 2020. Season three begins in the aftermath of the Featherington Ball - Penelope is left heartbroken after overhearing Colin say to a group of bachelors that he would never court her.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, said. “This season Penelope returns to London determined to become a new woman with a new independence… We cannot wait to take you along for the carriage ride.”

The Boys season 4 - Amazon Prime - 2024 TBC

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Boys is one of Amazon's flagship shows, and returns for a fourth season following the spin-off show Gen V which landed this year. Season four finds villain Victoria Neuman getting increasingly closer to the Oval Office and under the tight control of Homelander, who is consolidating his power.

Once again Billy Butcher, the Boys, and Starlight must work out their differences and team up to save the world from the destruction of the rogue superheroes.

Antony Starr in The Boys season 4

Trigger Point season 2 - ITV - January 2024

Vicky McClure returns as explosives officer Lana Washington in the second season of the ITV thriller. This time Lana is back from secondment but yet to return to active duty. Instead, she is giving talks on the dangers of terrorist bombing incidents when a bomb attack is carried out in the heart of the city.

Lana is pulled back onto the front line once more where she must get to the people behind the deadly attack and prevent those responsible from carrying out more acts of terrorism.

The Gentlemen - Netflix - 2024 TBC

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spin-off series of the 2019 Guy Ritchie film of the same name which starred Matthew McConaughey, the Netflix show features Theo James as Eddie Halstead, the son of a wealthy aristocrat who inherits a large estate from his father, unaware that it is a front for gangster Michael Pearson's drug empire.

With no experience in the world of crime, Eddie must learn fast to keep hold of his family's fortune and protect himself. The series also stars Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones, and Joely Richardson, and is written and executive produced by Guy Ritchie.

House of the Dragon season 2 - Sky Atlantic - summer 2024 TBC

One of the TV events of 2023, House of the Dragon rescued the reputation of the world of Game of Thrones following that terrible final season in 2019. House of the Dragon is a prequel to Thrones, taking place 300 years before in the lead up to a bloody civil war within the Targaryen dynasty following the death of Viserys I.