Irish actor Barry Keoghan plays a menacing gangster who plans to take control of the drug supply in season three of Top Boy.

The Bafta-winning star is the newest threat to the Summerhouse boys Dushane and Sully, following the murder of rival Jamie by Sully in the finale of the previous season.

The six part final season of Top Boy landed on Netflix today (7 September) and Keoghan is the biggest new cast member.

All episodes from the final series are available to watch now and the show has already shot into the Netflix top 10 TV programmes in the UK. Many fans will be binge watching all six episodes to find out what happens to Jonny, as well as other major character Sully, Dushane, and Jaq.

*Major spoilers ahead for Top Boy season 3*

Sully made a lot of enemies, including the Irish gangsters

Who is Barry Keoghan?

Barry is a 30 year old Irish actor best known for his role as Dominic Kearney in Martin McDonagh black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, for which he won a Bafta, and for his cameo appearance as the Joker in 2022 superhero movie The Batman.

His other credits include appearances in Irish dramas ‘71 and Rebellion, and parts in the movies Calm with Horses, The Green Knight, and Eternals. Keoghan’s upcoming roles include parts in drama films Bring Them Down, and Bird, and action series Masters of the Air.

Who does Barry Keoghan play in Top Boy season 3?

In Top Boy season three, Koeghan plays Jonny, an Irish drug dealer who works for his uncle Tadgh supplying the London drug trade.

Tadgh’s father Pat, Jonny’s great-uncle, lives in a care home which the family owns and uses as a base of operations for carrying out their dirtier business dealings.

At the start of season three, Jonny brutally killed off the Moroccans who had gained a hold on the trade around Summerhouse, and sent Sully the late dealer's heads.

Sully kills Jonny in Top Boy season 3

He then took over as Sully’s main supplier, renegotiating terms with him to his own advantage and threatening Sully’s family if he doesn’t agree to them. When Sully responds by attempting a coup against the Irish gangster, he is betrayed by Bill, a mutual friend who had previously warned him about Jonny.

Jonny’s men then kill one of Sully’s soldiers and force him to accept the new arrangement. He later presents Sully with Bill, beaten and gagged in a backroom of the care home. When Sully hesitates to attack Bill, Jonny brutally beats the bound man to death, telling Sully that he can’t stand traitors.

Following this show of force, Jonny believes that Sully will be easy to control and tells his uncle that he will be a reliable dealer for them.

What happened to Jonny in Top Boy season 3?

Despite Jonny believing that he had Sully exactly where he wanted him, the London gangster immediately set to planning his revenge.

Pulling in Dushane for help, the pair don bulletproof vests and sneak into the care home where Jonny and his uncle are throwing Pat a birthday party.

Abigail, a member of staff at the care home who Sully has pulled into his scheme, texts him when Jonny and Tadgh arrive at the home, but Jonny notices something is amiss when Abigail becomes agitated.