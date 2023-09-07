The final episode of Top Boy season three on Netflix featured several major deaths

If you’ve just finished Top Boy season three on Netflix, (season five of the show overall as Channel produced two earlier series) then you’re probably a little stunned and wondering what the hell just happened.

If you haven’t finished the show, then fair warning, there are major spoilers ahead in this article.

The grand finale, titled If We Are Not Monsters, saw plenty of bloodshed and a climactic final showdown between former best friends Dushane and Sully.

Check out our recap for a step by step rundown of what happened in the Top Boy season three ending. The general gist is that Sully has Kieron killed for lying to him about who stole his drugs, Sully then killed Dushane, and Stef confronted Sully with the intention of killing him, but decided he wasn’t worth it and let him live.

So Sully literally has the last laugh of the series as he chuckles to himself behind the wheel of his Audi, all of his enemies dead. Or so he thinks - the very final scene of Top Boy sees Sully shot through the window of his car by a man in a dark jacket. But who was Sully’s killer?

Sully was killed in the Top Boy finale

Who killed Sully in Top Boy?

That’s the million dollar question. Many fans expected Dushane to kill Sully, or perhaps Jaq, but Dushane was dead and Jaq was safely back at home with her girlfriend when Sully was killed.

A prime suspect would be Stef, he had the motive, the weapon, and was near the scene and had just threatened to kill Sully over the death of his brother Jamie moments before Sully was shot.

However, we can discount Stef because the assailant didn’t look anything like him, from the limited amount we saw of the shooter.

The person who killed Sully appeared on screen for a matter of seconds and didn’t even say anything. They simply walked beside Sully’s car, shot him in the head through the driver’s side window, killing him instantly, and walked on.

The killer looked to be a male, had dark blonde hair, and was wearing a black jacket, but that’s the only information we have.

Sully made a lot of enemies, including the Irish gangsters

Sully’s killer was left intentionally anonymous to prove the point that he had made so many enemies over the years as he climbed the ranks of the criminal underworld at Summerhouse to become the ‘top boy’ that he would never be safe.

This means that Sully’s killer could be anyone with a grudge against him, which hardly narrows it down.

Sully had killed seven people in the first four seasons of Top Boy alone, including rival gangster Jamie, and Dris, a friend who had turned against Summerhouse.

In the last season of the show, Sully adds even more dangerous names to the list of people he has killed, including two Irish gangsters, Jonny and his father Tadhg.

So, it’s possible that Sully’s killer was a friend of one of the many people he had killed. It wasn’t Jamie’s friend Si who had earlier in the season been set up as a contender to take Sully on, as the attacker didn’t look like him and Si had proven himself to be a coward when Sully confronted him in the penultimate episode of the series.

The most likely groups to have had a stake in killing Sully are contacts of the Irish gangsters he and Dushane wiped out, and a rival gangsters looking to make a name for themselves by taking out the current top boy.