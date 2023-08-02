In March 2022, after a lengthy hiatus, Top Boy made a comeback on Netflix for its fourth season, and fans were not let down by the series, which featured plenty of gory gang violence, cover-ups and unexpected twists.

The fourth series - the second under Netflix's stewardship - ended on a huge cliffhanger, and as such, fans are looking ahead to what the next block of episodes may bring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Netflix recently released the first teaser for Season 5 - the show's final run - in April, and also provided a general timeline for when viewers may expect to say goodbye to Dushane and company.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What will happen in Season 5?

(Photo: Netflix)

Previous series have focused on London gang kingpins Dushane and Sully - played by Ashley Walters and Kane “Kano” Robinson - as they strove ruthlessly to become the local dominant “Top Boys”.

Season 5 of the show, created and written by Ronan Bennett, will once again be set on the fictional Summerhouse estate in Hackney, though the previous series saw Micheal Ward’s Jamie become a major character, and extended the action to Spain and Morocco.

Netflix released a trailer in April highlighting the increasingly fraught relationship between Dushane and Sully. In the 36-second clip, Sully was heard telling his long-standing partner: “How do you think we survived all this time? Look where we are from. Look at it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

After a pause, he adds: “If we are not monsters, we’re food. And I could never be food.” The pair are then seen striding through a market together and later coming to blows.

Walters told Netflix’s Tudum publication: “With something as great as this, you should end on a high, and that’s what we’re doing. We’re all battling on a daily basis to make sure that we give our audience and the fans of the show the most amazing ending that we can.”

Bear in mind that Netflix will be calling the next batch of episodes "Season 3" - Top Boy first aired on Channel 4, starting in 2011, before it was revived by the streaming service in 2019 following interest from rapper Drake, who serves as an executive producer on the new incarnation.

Netflix has been counting Top Boy series from one, starting with the first season that appeared on the service.

Who's in the cast?

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Top Boy's comeback, you can anticipate seeing all of the regulars again, in Ashley Walters as Dushane, Kane "Kano" Robinson as Sully, Jasmine Jobson as Jaq, and Saffron Hocking as Lauryn.

Adwoa Aboah as Becks and No-Lay as Mandy are also likely to appear more frequently in Season 5, while Erin Kellyman as Dushane's niece Pebbles and Lisa Dwan as Lizzie are also prospective returns, though the latter is now in Dushane's sights and may not be around for long.

It was previously announced that Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson will join the show alongside returning cast members including rapper Little Simz, whose real name is Simbi Ajikawo.

The fact that Keogan and Gleeson are both Irish actors suggests some kind of Irish faction could be in play in Top Boy Season 5.

When can I watch it?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Netflix has announced that the final series of Top Boy will arrive in September. An exact date for the series' arrival has not yet been given, though we'll of course update this article as and when more information is made available.