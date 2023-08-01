Everything you need to know about the cast of Wolf, from where you recognise them from already to what you should watch them in next

Wolf, a new adaptation of Mo Hayder’s Jack Caffery novels, is coming to BBC One on Monday 31 July. The series, which stars Annika’s Ukweli Roach, follows two seemingly unconnected stories – a detective still obsessed with the murder of his brother as a child, and a wealthy family held hostage in their Monmouthshire house – as they collide in unexpected ways.

Like many previous BBC One crime dramas, Wolf commands a high-profile cast, with Roach and Stevenson joined by stars from series like Game of Thrones, Doctor Who, Line of Duty, and more.

Ukweli Roach as Jack Caffery

Ukweli Roach as Jack Caffrey in Wolf (Credit: BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/Simon Ridgway)

Who do they play in Wolf? Ukweli Roach plays Jack Caffery, a lonely police detective, still haunted by the death of his brother decades earlier and obsessed with the neighbour he believes was responsible.

Where do I know them from already? Roach is perhaps best known for appearing in the US procedural drama Blindspot, but might be more recognisable to UK viewers from lead roles in Sky’s adaptation of The Midwich Cuckoos.

What should I watch them in next? For another crime drama starring Roach, you might want to check out Annika, which stars sees him as one of an ensemble cast supporting Nicola Walker’s Annika Strandhed as she investigates various marine crimes in and around Scotland.

Juliet Stevenson as Matilda Anchor-Ferrers

Juliet Stevenson as Matilda Anchor-Ferrers in Wolf (Credit: BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/Simon Ridgway)

Who do they play in Wolf? Juliet Stevenson plays Matilda Anchor-Ferrers, a wealthy woman who lives in Monmouthshire.

Where do I know them from already? Stevenson is best known for starring alongside Alan Rickman in the film Truly, Madly, Deeply (appearing in a role for which she was nominated for the BAFTA for Best Actress), but you might also recognise her from films like Emma and Bend It Like Beckham. On television, Stevenson has appeared The Long Call, The Hour, and Atlantis.

What should I watch them in next? You might want to track down the 1995 miniseries The Politician’s Wife, the first of Stevenson’s several collaborations with writer Paula Milne, in a role that received much critical acclaim.

Iwan Rheon as Molina

Iwan Rheon as Molina in Wolf (Credit: BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/Simon Ridgway)

Who do they play in Wolf? Iwan Rheon plays Molina, one of two conmen who holds the Anchor-Ferrers family hostage.

Where do I know them from already? Rheon is still best known for playing Ramsay Bolton in Game of Thrones, but you might also recognise him as Simon Bellamy from Misfits. He’s also starred in Marvel’s Inhumans, the ITV comedy Vicious, and the Neil Gaiman adaptation American Gods, as well as the Welsh soap Pobol Y Cwm.

What should I watch them in next? For another Iwan Rheon-starring crime drama, you might want to try Y Golau (or, perhaps, the English-language version The Light in the Hall) which aired earlier this year.

Sacha Dhawan as Honey

Sacha Dhawan as Honey in Wolf (Credit: BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/Simon Ridgway)

Who do they play in Wolf? Sacha Dhawan plays Honey, one of two conmen who holds the Anchor-Ferrers family hostage.

Where do I know them from already? In recent years, Dhawan has become best known for performances in Doctor Who and historical comedy The Great, but you’ll likely also recognise him from Sherlock and Dracula, as well as films like The History Boys.

What should I watch them in next? For another villainous role from Dhawan, you might want to try last year’s Channel 4 crime drama Suspect, an anthology drama that saw Dhawan as one of several, well, suspects interrogated by James Nesbitt’s detective. Alternately, for something completely different, you might want to track down the Sathnam Sanghera biopic The Boy with the Topknot, a great lead role for Dhawan.

Who else stars in Wolf?

They’re joined by Sian Reese-Williams (Hidden, Line Of Duty) as DI Maia Lincoln, Annes Elwy as Lucia Anchor-Ferrers, and Owen Teale (The Rig, Game Of Thrones) as Oliver Anchor-Ferrers among others.

Who writes and directs Wolf?

Wolf was developed by Megan Gallagher, who wrote all six episodes. Gallagher previously created the Netflix crime thriller Borderliner, and wrote a number of episodes of the Apple TV+ Uma Thurman thriller Suspicion. Her next project is the science fiction procedural drama Redshift.

Kristoffer Nyholm directed the opening three episodes, with Lee Haven Jones helming the closing three. Nyholm is best known for directing the Tom Hardy series Taboo, while Haven Jones has previously directed a number of episodes of Doctor Who as well as the Welsh horror film The Feast.

