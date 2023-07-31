New BBC crime drama Wolf, featuring a major cast including Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon and Doctor Who alum Sacha Dhawan, will hit TV screens tonight.

The series is adapted by Suspicion writer Megan Gallagher from the last novel in Mo Hayder’s crime series about Jack Caffrey, a detective who specialises in gruesome and horrifying crimes.

Wolf follows Caffrey as he attempts to find the man who killed his one-year-old brother 30 years ago. The series also follows a wealthy family who are terrorised in their own home by a strange psychopath.

The two narratives collide as Caffrey races against time to save the family and learn the truth about what happened to his brother.

The show is produced by Hartswood Films and APC Studios with funding from Creative Wales and BBC Wales. First look images were released earlier this year from the shoot. With the series now about to air, this is everything you need to know about where Wolf was filmed.

Wolf was filmed on location in Wales

Where was Wolf filmed?

The crime drama was filmed across Wales, with much of the filming taking place at Enfys studios in Cardiff. Other productions shot here include Only Connect, Sherlock, Casualty, and Grandpa in My Pocket.

Interestingly, Wales is also home to Wolf studios, where shows including Doctor Who, His Dark Materials, and Industry, but not Wolf, was filmed.

Production on Wolf began in March 2022 with filming wrapping later in the year - first look images of the show were released in February 2023.

Sacha Dhawan and Iwan Rheon star in Wolf

Filming for the series had also taken place on location across South Wales. The series is adapted from the final instalment of Mo Hayder’s Jack Caffrey crime thriller novels, which is set in Monmouthshire, south east Wales.

The TV series uses the same setting with many of the outdoor scenes shot on location in Monmouthshire.

It was estimated that the film shoot would generate more than £6 million in a direct boost to the local economy through the use of a Welsh crew, locations, and facilities.

Speaking of the production, Dawn Bowden, Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, said: “It really is a production rooted in Wales, making the most of our fabulous Welsh landscapes – and of course Welsh talent and crew. Wales offers a wealth of diverse filming locations and a skilled workforce and it is excellent to see Hartswood Films returning to Wales.