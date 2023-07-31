Ukweli Roach and Sacha Dhawan star in Wolf, a new BBC One adaptation of Mo Hayder's Jack Caffery crime novels

Wolf, a new crime thriller starring Ukweli Roach, is set to begin on BBC One on Monday 31 July.

The series, which also stars Sacha Dhawan and Iwan Rheon among others, adapts the first of Mo Hayder’s Jack Caffery novels, following a detective still obsessed with the murder of his brother decades earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Wolf ahead of its BBC One debut.

What is Wolf about?

The official BBC One synopsis for Wolf explains that “DI Jack Caffery is a young detective beset by nightmares. Obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his 10-year-old brother in the 90s, Jack finds himself trying to right the wrongs of others - but at what cost?”

“In an isolated house in Monmouthshire, the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised. When the two narratives collide, it is a thrilling, nail-biting and deeply disturbing race against time.”

Who stars in Wolf?

Sacha Dhawan as Honey and Iwan Rheon as Molina in Wolf (Credit: BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/Simon Ridgway)

Ukweli Roach as DI Jack Caffery, a detective obsessed with the former neighbour he thinks killed his brother decades early. Roach is perhaps best known for appearing in the US procedural drama Blindspot, but might be more recognisable to UK viewers from lead roles in Sky’s adaptation of The Midwich Cuckoos and Scottish crime drama Annika.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sacha Dhawan plays Honey, one of two criminals who take the Anchor-Ferrers hostage. In recent years, Dhawan has become best known for performances in Doctor Who and historical comedy The Great, but you’ll likely also recognise him from Sherlock and Dracula, as well as films like The Boy with the Topknot and The History Boys.

Iwan Rheon plays Molina, the other criminal who takes the Anchor-Ferrers hostage. Rheon is still best known for playing Ramsay Bolton in Game of Thrones, but you might also recognise him as Simon Bellamy from Misfits. He’s most recently appeared in the Welsh crime drama Y Golau (The Light).

They’re joined by Sian Reese-Williams (Hidden, Line Of Duty) as DI Maia Lincoln, Juliet Stevenson (Out Of Her Mind, Bend It Like Beckham) as Matilda Anchor-Ferrers, and Owen Teale (The Rig, Game Of Thrones) as Oliver Anchor-Ferrers among others.

Who writes and directs the series?

Wolf was developed by Megan Gallagher, who wrote all six episodes. Gallagher previously created the Netflix crime thriller Borderliner, and wrote a number of episodes of the Apple TV+ Uma Thurman thriller Suspicion. Her next project is the science fiction procedural drama Redshift.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kristoffer Nyholm directed the opening three episodes, with Lee Haven Jones helming the closing three. Nyholm is best known for directing the Tom Hardy series Taboo, while Haven Jones has previously directed a number of episodes of Doctor Who as well as the Welsh horror film The Feast.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Wolf begins on BBC One on Monday 31 July at 9pm, with the next episode airing the following evening at the same time. The series will follow the same Monday/Tuesday release pattern from thereon out.

Every episode of Wolf will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer as part of a boxset as soon as the first episode ends.

How many episodes are there?

Wolf is a six-part drama, with each episode running to around an hour long.

Where was Wolf filmed?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wolf was filmed in and around South Wales, with the majority of the production taking place in Monmouthshire. Key scenes were also filmed in Cardiff.

Is it based on a book?

Yes, it is. Wolf is an adaptation of the most recent of author Mo Hayder’s Jack Caffery novels. The novel Wolf was first published in 2014, preceded by a further six Jack Caffery novels.

Why should I watch it?