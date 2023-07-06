In this week's episode of Screen Babble, Alex interviews Ben Chanan about Then You Run, Steven revisits Taboo, and Kelly reacts to And Just Like That and The Witcher

The orange Screen Babble television, featuring images from And Just Like That, Then You Run, Taboo, and The Other Two (Credit: NationalWorld Graphics)

Screen Babble is your essential guide to everything on television, from the mainstream to the marginal. NationalWorld’s podcast producer Kelly Crichton (back from Glastonbury!), news and trends expert Steven Ross, and critic Alex Moreland discuss what is – and what isn’t – worth watching.

As ever, we start by discussing what we’ve been watching. We’ve all got through a little more than usual this week, and share our thoughts on the BBC Glastonbury coverage (prize if you can spot Kelly), the recent Bill Nighy film Living, the second series finale of Halt and Catch Fire, fantasy epic The Witcher, true crime drama Steeltown Murders, the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That, and the entertainment industry satire The Other Two. All of that just in the first ten minutes!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next up, Alex introduces the new Sky Max thriller Then You Run, and shares an interview with the showrunner and series creator Ben Chanan. What made him want to tell this story in the first place? What were some of the challenges involved in adapting the novel? How do you achieve the sort of heightened tone that Then You Run demands? And will there be a third series of Ben Chanan’s BBC One series The Capture?

Finally, Steven brings us back to the future and revisits Taboo, the Tom Hardy/Steven Knight collaboration from 2017. How does it compare to Peaky Blinders and SAS: Rogue Heroes? Why has it taken nearly seven years – or more – to get around to Series 2? And is it still worth watching?

Don’t forget to check back tomorrow for Steven’s Weekend Watch Mini-Babble, previewing all the best TV to watch over the next few days.

Listen to Screen Babble #33 here…

Where can we watch this week’s shows?

Living is currently available on Amazon Prime Video

Halt and Catch Fire is currently available on Channel 4 online streaming

The Witcher is currently available on Netflix

Steeltown Murders is available on BBC iPlayer

And Just Like That is currently airing on Sky Atlantic, and streaming on NOW TV

The Other Two is currently only available in the US

Screen Babble: how to follow the show